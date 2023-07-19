NASHVILLE – Day 3 of SEC Media Days at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville wrapped up Wednesday, with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, and Kentucky.

Below, are highlights of what was said:

Florida

…Gators head coach Billy Napier was asked if the Georgia-Florida game should go home-and-home, or if Jacksonville and Atlanta should possibly become involved.

The Bulldogs and Gators recently signed an extension that will keep the game in Jacksonville for the next three years until TIAA Bank Stadium undergoes extensive renovation, a project that could exceed $1 billion. Per reports, that would render the facility unavailable to the Jacksonville Jaguars or for use in the Georgia-Florida game for two years (2026-2027).

“Well, I think that the Florida/Georgia game is an incredible rivalry. I think there's history there. There's tradition there. There's a ton of economic implications relative to these decisions,” Napier said. “We are going to have to cross that bridge at some point due to the renovations in Jacksonville, but there's benefit to home-and-home from a recruiting perspective, and I think there's benefit from an economic standpoint for both athletic departments and institution. Right now, we have three more years of the same model. I've got enough grass to mow right now, so I'm going go focus on the things that are in front of me.

Alabama

…Linebacker Dallas Turner was asked if he thought he was the best defensive player in the SEC.

He certainly does. Why?

“Just my motor, what I do in the pass rush, what I do to be versatile,” Turner said. “I can play multiple positions.”

…Turner was also asked about the impact on himself by no longer having Will Anderson on the team.

“He prepared me for this moment, me seeing him grow, him seeing me grow,” Turner said. “We’ve both seen each other grow. We’ve seen the ups and the downs. He passed on everything he needed to pass on to me.”

…Nick Saban wasn’t going to make it out of media days without a question about Texas and Oklahoma coming into the league.

Your thoughts, Coach?

"Oh, I think it's a great addition to the SEC. You have two great programs that have great traditions that have great fan support. I think the map of the SEC, it is stronger than ever. I think the competition, it's always been difficult. It's going to be even more challenging, because you've got two really, really good programs who have consistently, if you look at the past, have been, you know, Top-10 programs for a lot of years, won national championships,” he said. “They are going to add a lot to the competition. I think with the new scheduling that we'll have in the future, it's more good games for fans, more diversity in who you play. So there's a lot of positives about it. From a coaching standpoint, it's going to be much more challenging to be able to compete week-in and week-out. I think when you look at the SEC, the thing that separates it is not the top, but the depth, how many good teams there are.”

Arkansas

… Arkansas and head coach Sam Pittman has hired a number of former Georgia associates since taking over as the head coach with the Razorbacks.

New strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders is no exception.

Sowders, who came from Louisville, was an assistant at Georgia during Pittman’s tenure in Athens.

“I loved him. I liked him as a man. I like his work ethic. I like what he's about,” Pittman said. “He's a Christian man. I like everything about him. When we had a turnover there, he was the first and only call that I made.”

… Former Bulldog cornerback Jaheim Singletary is also a new member of the Razorbacks after the former five-star transferred there earlier this year

“Jaheim is a little bit like what we talked about, because we haven't had an opportunity to see him as much. You know, we didn't have spring ball with him. So, we'll see,” Pittman said. “Obviously we took him because we thought he could be an outstanding player for us. What we've seen, his work ethic and all those things, is heading in that direction.”

... Pittman also drew some chuckles when he was asked if he ever included a Hamm's beer in his postgame celebrations.

"I like an old Hamm beer," Pittman said. "But you burp a lot afterward."

Kentucky

… Wildcat head coach Mark Stoops wasn’t about to be lured into a trap when asked how his team has been able to play Georgia so respectfully in recent year.

“I don't know, let's not talk about them. We don't need to aggravate them. They are the type of team, you challenge them, they are going to make you look bad,” Stoops said. “I don't know. You can't put your finger on any one thing. We know they are capable of going off against anybody and scoring and making good plays. All you have to do is watch the championship game and playoffs and watch them against some really good football teams. They are capable of that with their coaching and with their players.”

The Bulldogs defeated Kentucky last year in Lexington, but it was a tough one, 16-6.

Still, Stoops, who historically has offered major praise for the Bulldogs, said the challenge of beating Georgia is as stiff a challenge as you’ll find.

“I do give a lot of credit to Brad White, our defensive coordinator and staff, and our players. They played really hard. But close isn't good enough. I am proud of the way they competed on that side,” Stoops said. “Now we need to put it all together and bottom line is try to win the game. But again, I give them a lot of credit because I don't think it's talked about enough. They recruit at a high level, and they are talented, but they are very well-coached.”