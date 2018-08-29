Mecole Hardman knows Demetris Robertson better than most.

The two became close friends their junior and senior years in high school, always running into each other at various football camps and on recruiting trips. They were also teammates at the U.S. Army All-American Game.

When it came time to make their college choice, however, both took separate paths.

Hardman obviously chose to stay home and sign with the Bulldogs, while Robertson surprised many that afternoon at the College Football Hall of Fame by picking Cal.

Two years later, they’re together again after Robertson’s decision to transfer back south. He ultimately signed with the Bulldogs, who open the season Saturday against Austin Peay (3:30, ESPN).

Speaking after practice Wednesday, Hardman said he was initially caught off guard by Robertson’s decision to transfer from Cal.

“I didn’t know at first. Then somebody called me and said, ‘Hey, you heard about D-Rob?’” Hardman said. “I was like, what’s up? He’s transferring? I was like, let me call you back!”

With that, Hardman got on his phone to call his friend to find out for himself what the deal was.

“I was like, what’s up with you, you good?” Hardman recalled. “I didn’t want to pressure him to come. I just wanted to see the situation that was going on. I just told him, I love it here at Georgia; you might as well come here, too.”

Robertson ultimately listened, although Hardman said he never twisted the arm of the former five-star from Savannah Christian to join the Bulldog fold.

“I never really asked him right out straight, are you coming here for sure?” Hardman said. "I felt like there was a good chance he was coming here. I thought of all the schools he might transfer to, I felt this was the best school for him, but I never asked him directly.”

Hardman is certainly glad he did. Although there’s been the usual period of adjustment for a newcomer joining a college team, Robertson has definitely made an impression.

“I think he has come along very well. He’s definitely a great addition to our room,” Hardman said. “He’s definitely a downfield presence. He’s got a natural ability to make plays in the open field, so we can definitely use him.”