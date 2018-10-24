One more day, one more Justin Fields question

One more day, one more query about Justin Fields and his potential for extended playing time in Saturday’s game against Florida (3:39 p.m., CBS). This time, the question came from an ESPN reporter during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. The question was direct – was there a plan to get Justin Fields more involved throwing the ball this weekend? Not surprisingly, Kirby Smart feigned, dipped and dodged while answering the question. Whatever plans he and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney have – Smart – understandably – isn’t about to drop any hints. “I don’t know if I’d say that there’s plan or anything that commands that, demands that or says it’s going to happen,” Smart said. “I certainly think he’s gotten better with the off week, he’s got a lot of work, a lot of reps, he continues to grow as a player and if we see the opportunity, it certainly could happen.” But will it? That question won’t be answered until sometimes during Saturday’s game at TIAA Bank Stadium. Florida coach Dan Mullen certainly expects to see Fields play. "Well I'm sure we'll see him. I think he's played in a bunch of games this year. They've used him primarily as a runner in that aspect,” Mullen said. “But you have the opportunity to create some new wrinkles within your scheme, within your system. So, we'll see. If we get more of him in the game, obviously it's a little different player than (Jake) Fromm in what he does with his skill set. Obviously, like I said, being a little more of a runner in how they utilize him. But we've got to be ready for both of them." Sources tell UGASports that Fields has been receiving extra reps with the first unit, although Smart has been guarded all week with his answers. During viewing periods on Monday and Tuesday, Fields and Fromm did appear to be taking equal reps during drills. Wednesday’s practice was closed to the media.

Running game key

One way or the other, each team’s running game figures to have a direct effect on the outcome of Saturday’s game. Smart could not agree more. “It’s critical,” Smart said. “You look at the history of the Georgia-Florida game, which we’ve done and shown our players, the team that leads in rushing tends to win. I know you can say that about most games, although it’s really not that way in college football anymore, but this game has been that way.” Both teams have their share of weapons. Elijah Holyfield (65 carries, 488 yards, a league-leading 7.5 yards per rush), figures to get a lot more than the seven carries he saw against LSU, and along with D’Andre Swift (71-362), should get the bulk of the action against a Florida team that ranks 11th in the SEC in rushing defense (163.1 yards per game), Meanwhile, Florida, which is rushing for 197.3 yards per game, is led by the trio of Jordan Scarlett (70-381), Lamical Perine (69-376) and Bainbridge native Dameon Pierce (35-295). The Bulldogs – who gave up 275 on the ground to LSU – are now 8th in the SEC in rush defense, allowing 136.3 yards per game. “I think the conditions, the things that are at stake, I think running the ball takes some of the stress off whoever’s quarterback is able to have a better running game,” Smart said. “It takes a little pressure off them, so it’s certainly critical that not only are we able to run it, but also stop the run.”

Smart warns not to overlook Franks

Feleipe Franks struggled his first year as Florida’s starting quarterback, but in his second season – his first under Mullen – improvements are being shown. “First of all, he’s a year older, so let’s don’t jump off the rocketship and think he’s … when you play in this league, you get better. You have to, you have no choice,” Smart said. “When you play behind an offensive line full of sophomores, maybe some freshmen or juniors, now those guys … we do a sheet, one of those guys has 30 starts, another 40 starts, they’ve got guys who have started forever so he’s playing behind a much more experienced offensive line that went through its trials and tribulations for a couple of years.” Franks’ statistics speak for themselves. Although his completion percentage is certainly comparable – 55.6 in 2018 to 54.6 in 2017 – Franks has been much more productive. His 15 touchdown passes are already six more than he had all of last year. Franks also has a touchdown-interception ratio of 15-5 which ranks 25th among FBS quarterbacks. “He is playing at a much higher level and I think it’s because of his confidence,” Smart said. “He’s got better wideouts. Dan has done a great job of developing him, he’s got a great offensive line, so with all those things considered, you get a lot better when you play.”

Dawgs not playing up stakes of the game