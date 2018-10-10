Wednesday post-practice notebook
Would LSU be a signature victory?
Does Georgia need a signature win?
Quarterback Jake Fromm doesn’t think so. Although a victory over No. 12 LSU (5-1, 2-1) would certainly qualify as a big win for the No. 2 Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0), Fromm said Wednesday he doesn’t believe Georgia is in quite the same situation as it was in 2017 when the Bulldogs won at Notre Dame.
Last year, the Bulldogs were an unproven commodity, and needed a big road victory, not only to show the rest of the country, but prove to themselves that they were a capable team.
This season, Fromm – 18-2 as Georgia’s starting quarterback - feels the proof is already in the proverbial pudding.
“I think as long as we keep winning, everything will take care of itself. That’s not for us to decide, ‘hey, that’s a signature win,’” Fromm said. “That doesn’t really bother us. It’s whoever is next on the schedule; we’re going to go in and give it our best shot. That’s all we can do.”
Never say never.
Although Georgia’s critics will tell you the Bulldogs have yet to play a team capable of being a challenge, even the most ardent detractors are anxious to see how the team fares against LSU (3:30, CBS) on the road in Baton Rouge.
“Anything can happen. We can be down by three touchdowns, come back and create a lot of character for the football team, who knows?
"Anything can happen. But it’s not really for me to plan for something like that, it’s not up to Coach (Kirby) Smart to try and plan for something like that, it just happens,” Fromm said. “We’re going out, going to give it our best shot and whatever happens, happens.”
Five questions with Fromm
What have you heard about Tiger Stadium?
Fromm: “I heard it’s incredible. I heard it’s nothing short of an unbelievable football atmosphere. I’m excited for my opportunity to play there and I’m excited for everybody else.”
Does it drive you at all to play in environments like that?
Fromm: “It motivates some people to play better, but for me it doesn’t matter to me if I play there or go play in a dirt field out in the middle of nowhere. It doesn’t matter to me. I’m playing the game I love. Football is football, no matter who you are playing in front of.”
Even though you are winning by big margin, what are you seeing out of the offense so far?
Fromm: “I appreciate that he’s (Smart) still having that drive in us and thinking we can do better. Obviously, as unit, we want to do better, too. Any opportunity, any chance, we want to eliminate any self-errors on offense. This is just another opportunity for us to keep getting better and hopefully strive to play that perfect game.”
What challenges does LSU’s defense present?
Fromm: “They’ve obviously got a very good scheme and good football players, just like every other defense in our conference. They’ve got big guys up front, they have guys on the outside to make really good plays in the pass defense. Obviously, they’re very good and going to give us their best shot. Everybody’s got their one-timer blitzes. You just have to see it, adjust to it and play on the run.”
Do you look at Saturday’s game as an opportunity to prove yourself?
Fromm: “For me, it’s never about going out and having to prove myself to anybody. I know who I am. It doesn’t really affect me one way or the other. But for us, it’s the opportunity to go out and play another football game and come out with a win. So, we’re excited for that opportunity, that chance. We’re ready to go play there.”
Smart not worried about Campbell
Many coaches would be concerned about having a true freshman like Tyson Campbell playing in an environment like Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge for the first time.
Smart is not one of those coaches.
“He’s growing up. He plays hard and plays against pretty good wideouts every day in practice. They go one-on-one against each other. He probably gets 50 reps a day against Riley, JJ, Tyler, Terry. He faces good wide receivers in practice. He competes. He grew up playing against good receivers,” Smart said. “He continues to get better. He’s played in tough environments.” Campbell is still looking for his interception, although he does a touchdown after his strip and score against Missouri.
“Football fields are the same length as it is at LSU and South Carolina and Missouri and everything else,” Smart said. “Look, I mean the environment’s going to be tough – I get that. But the field’s going to be the same. He’s going to go out and play. He’s played in a lot of big games in his career so I expect him to go out there and play hard.”