Does Georgia need a signature win?

Quarterback Jake Fromm doesn’t think so. Although a victory over No. 12 LSU (5-1, 2-1) would certainly qualify as a big win for the No. 2 Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0), Fromm said Wednesday he doesn’t believe Georgia is in quite the same situation as it was in 2017 when the Bulldogs won at Notre Dame.

Last year, the Bulldogs were an unproven commodity, and needed a big road victory, not only to show the rest of the country, but prove to themselves that they were a capable team.

This season, Fromm – 18-2 as Georgia’s starting quarterback - feels the proof is already in the proverbial pudding.

“I think as long as we keep winning, everything will take care of itself. That’s not for us to decide, ‘hey, that’s a signature win,’” Fromm said. “That doesn’t really bother us. It’s whoever is next on the schedule; we’re going to go in and give it our best shot. That’s all we can do.”

Never say never.

Although Georgia’s critics will tell you the Bulldogs have yet to play a team capable of being a challenge, even the most ardent detractors are anxious to see how the team fares against LSU (3:30, CBS) on the road in Baton Rouge.

“Anything can happen. We can be down by three touchdowns, come back and create a lot of character for the football team, who knows?

"Anything can happen. But it’s not really for me to plan for something like that, it’s not up to Coach (Kirby) Smart to try and plan for something like that, it just happens,” Fromm said. “We’re going out, going to give it our best shot and whatever happens, happens.”