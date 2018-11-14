Kirby Smart could not be more thrilled to be the head football coach at Georgia, his alma mater.

It’s an opportunity he relishes each and every day.

However, when Smart was asked during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference to reflect back during his many years as a successful assistant coach, being the head coach of the Bulldogs was never actually a goal.

“I’ll be honest, I never really aspired or had a goal to come back just to Georgia,” Smart said. “I wanted to stay in the Southeast but it wasn’t like I thought it would be a failure or a goal of mine to get back to Georgia to be the head coach. That wasn’t the driving force.”

That doesn’t mean he’s not happy with the way things turned out.

When Mark Richt was fired and the opportunity came, Smart knew Athens was where he wanted to be.

“In the coaching profession some of those ties to where you played … you coach where you’re at and you try to be where your feet are,” Smart said. “I always wanted to be a head coach and I got an opportunity at my alma mater which I think makes it much more special but it wasn’t something where it was the beat all end all.”

Smart said coaching at one’s alma mater can sometimes present some unique challenges.

“I do think there are some things there. I think some the attachments, whether it’s to the alumni base, friends I went to school with, acquaintances … all that is good but it can also be stressful,” he said. “I mentioned before that guys I played with, also the guys I coached previously here, graduate assistants or assistant coach from back in 2004, it makes it where there’s an expectation of your time. You’ve got a lot of time demands and that makes it tough, but the positives way outweigh the negatives because the attachment I have to the players, the alumni, the guys I went to school with, that outweighs the pressure it puts on your time or what they think as far as having a piece of your time.”