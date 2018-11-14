Wednesday Post-Practice Notebook
Coaching at Georgia was never the goal for Smart; but he's thrilled he is
Kirby Smart could not be more thrilled to be the head football coach at Georgia, his alma mater.
It’s an opportunity he relishes each and every day.
However, when Smart was asked during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference to reflect back during his many years as a successful assistant coach, being the head coach of the Bulldogs was never actually a goal.
“I’ll be honest, I never really aspired or had a goal to come back just to Georgia,” Smart said. “I wanted to stay in the Southeast but it wasn’t like I thought it would be a failure or a goal of mine to get back to Georgia to be the head coach. That wasn’t the driving force.”
That doesn’t mean he’s not happy with the way things turned out.
When Mark Richt was fired and the opportunity came, Smart knew Athens was where he wanted to be.
“In the coaching profession some of those ties to where you played … you coach where you’re at and you try to be where your feet are,” Smart said. “I always wanted to be a head coach and I got an opportunity at my alma mater which I think makes it much more special but it wasn’t something where it was the beat all end all.”
Smart said coaching at one’s alma mater can sometimes present some unique challenges.
“I do think there are some things there. I think some the attachments, whether it’s to the alumni base, friends I went to school with, acquaintances … all that is good but it can also be stressful,” he said. “I mentioned before that guys I played with, also the guys I coached previously here, graduate assistants or assistant coach from back in 2004, it makes it where there’s an expectation of your time. You’ve got a lot of time demands and that makes it tough, but the positives way outweigh the negatives because the attachment I have to the players, the alumni, the guys I went to school with, that outweighs the pressure it puts on your time or what they think as far as having a piece of your time.”
Otis Reese bringing a physical presence
Freshman safety Otis Reese’s reputation as a fierce hitter, a player who thrives on contact, preceded him long before stepping foot on campus last May.
With the season winding down, he’s starting to play a larger role.
Smart likes what he’s seen.
“Otis has always been a physical player. The reason we wanted him to join our team and our program all along was his physical presence,” Smart said. “He’s big, he’s got the capability of knocking back backs. A lot of DBs in our conference struggle with tackling these big backs, and he’s anywhere from 205 to 210 pounds of toughness so he gives us a good strength element. He’s very smart.”
Excellent practice and workout habits have helped pave the way and as a result made his first career start at safety last week against Auburn.
“He’s one the hardest practice players I’ve ever seen. He takes every rep so serious. He studies football outside of football more than most kids,” Smart said. “He’s become a really smart player for us and he’s able to play a role for us that we really need in bigger personnel groupings.”
Longtime Georgia fans may say that sounds like another one-time defensive back, one who ultimately moved to linebacker and ultimately All-Pro status in the NFL – Thomas Davis.
Smart was asked if the comparison was apropos.
“I wasn’t here with Thomas and I’d hate to make a comparison with who Thomas was and is, but I think they may have some similarities,” Smart said. “We played against Thomas a couple of times when I was at other places, but he’s (Reese) certainly a very good player. The sky’s the limit for Otis if he continues to improve.”
Mark Whipple: "This is the best team we've ever faced"
UMass is no stranger to playing SEC teams, having played five contests against such schools dating back to 2016.
However, according to head coach Mark Whipple, the Georgia team his squad faces Saturday in Sanford Stadium doesn’t even compare.
“This is the best team we’ve ever faced,” Whipple said. “They’ve got the most talent, well-coached … we’re going to have to play our best to even hang in there.”
Last year the Minutemen played a pair of SEC foes, losing 17-13 at Tennessee, followed later in the season by a 34-23 defeat at the hands of Mississippi State.
In 2016, UMass played Florida (a 24-7 loss), Mississippi State (a 47-35 loss) and South Carolina (a 34-28 loss).
“Our guys know what it’s all about, they’ve played in these types of environments,” Whipple said. “They know about the crowd noise; we’ll have to go with a silent count, all those types of things. We’ll see.”
UMass boasts nation's top receiver in terms of yardage
If you haven’t heard of UMass wide receiver Andy Isabella, it might be wise to pay attention.
Despite being just 5-10 and weighing 190 pounds, Isabella has posted some video-game type numbers with 87 catches for 1,479 yards, the most in the nation among FBS players.
"He's talented. He's got really good quickness. He separates. He double moves a lot. They get the ball to him a lot. I think he's got a really good rapport with their quarterback. He's a good football player,” Smart said. “He's one of those guys that is quick in and out of breaks, but he runs by people vertically. So, I think it's pretty easy to see when you turn the tape on why they've scored the points they've scored. Scored a lot of points in a lot of situations, and he's a big reason why."
Isabella has 11 touchdown receptions and has 28 for his career, the second-most in UMass history.