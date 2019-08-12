Junior Mark Webb was asked to describe his career at Georgia following Monday’s ninth day of fall camp.

But instead of giving some canned response, he thought over the question carefully.

“I would describe my job here,” Webb said, before pausing. “It’s been rough from the start, but it’s been smoother as things have gone along, and you start to understand the journey that I’m on and see what Coach (Kirby) Smart has planned for me. It was rough, but it’s going the right way now.”

It’s easy to see why Webb feels this way.

When he signed with Georgia back in 2017, he did so as one of the nation’s top prospects, as a wide receiver. In fact, Rivals rated Webb as the nation’s 14th-best overall performer at the position, and admittedly came to Athens with dreams of catching touchdowns instead of being on the other side of the ball.

“The transition was rough,” Webb said. “I wasn’t used to defense, and our defense is very complicated. That was a big change for me.”

Thankfully for Webb, that’s no longer the case.

As the Bulldogs head into their second week of fall camp, Webb is in the thick of the battle to see who winds up starting for the defense at Star, a position he began to play at the end of last year.

“Probably close to the end of last year, after I started to play the Money position,” he said. “That was a position, playing up in the slot, that’s more of a physical position.”

It’s also demanding.

Webb figures Georgia’s defense probably averaged being in the Nickel for 70 percent of its defensive snaps.

It’s a role he’s grown to enjoy.

“I feel the money position fits me because of blitzing. It’s more of a physical position. I’m playing mostly in a box, facing tight formations, so there’s a lot of tackling,” said Webb, who has the size (6-foot-1 and 200 pounds) that Smart likes to have for the role. “I’ve got to read stuff. I really like that.”

Knowing he’ll have the opportunity to blitz an opposing quarterback from time to time is also quite appealing.

“You definitely feel a rush,” Webb said. “When you know there’s a blit,z and you get to go. You just can’t let it overwhelm you, you’ve got a job to do first.”

Webb, obviously, isn’t the only Bulldog vying for the starting role.

The Philadelphia native mentioned redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson, redshirt sophomore Jake Skole, and junior William Poole as players currently vying for playing time.

“Playing-wise, you get a bigger role when you play Star as a nickel position,” he said. “It’s a bigger role. There are more calls, more responsibilities, and at Georgia it takes a lot.”

Of course, creating the kind of havoc that Smart has talked about since the beginning of the spring, is also part of the job description.

“I definitely think about havoc--every play, every day,” Webb said. “Every time we come in the film room, we’ve got a ball outside, and we have to practice stripping the ball, hitting it. I don’t know if there’s a brick in there, but there’s definitely something in there. It’s definitely helping out.”

Webb likes what we he’s seen from the entire secondary.

“I feel we’re still building our confidence in practice, but having (Richard) LeCounte, (J.R.) Reed, and (Eric) Stokes, we’ve all been in this system for a while now,” Webb said. “We’ve put a lot of time in the film room, and it’s working.”