On Playing on the road in the SEC…

It’s never easy. We tried to convince our guys all week. We played together. We stayed together. We showed two of our core DNA traits tonight. Resiliency and composure. It took all of the resiliency and composure we had in us to win tonight, I can promise you that. Give Missouri a lot of credit. They created a lot of difficult situations for us offensively and they played really hard. We did not do a great job executing. We missed some layups and they took advantage of those, but I couldn’t be prouder of our guys. At halftime I told our guys, ‘when we come back in here, we are going to be celebrating because we won this game’. We had a hell of an opportunity and every single one of them believed.”

On the turnovers…

“Can do that on the road. The atmosphere. We had a field position battle here early in the game. We were backed up every drive and we couldn’t get going. It gave them momentum and gave their fans a reason to be in the game. They came into this game probably doubting themselves and came out feeling real good. We helped them with that… We can’t turn the ball over and be an effective offense. Defensively we can’t give up the explosives. We had a couple of young guys bust on defense, but our defense rose up in the red area.”

On the physicality of Missouri…

“They did a great job of being bear front. Mixing their fronts. They knocked us back up front. We didn’t get doubles. We didn’t get guys moved off of the ball, and then we didn’t hit our perimeter plays. We didn’t have much of a threat outside, to get vertical. They just had a lot of momentum. Eventually, we wore them down. I feel like we could run the ball in the fourth quarter against a loaded box. They had extra guys in the box. But, we have to be able to do that earlier in the game.”

On finishing the game with the offense on the field…

“That was big. We do that every Friday. We say, ‘we need two first downs’. They had everybody up there, what are we going to run? Our offense does an elite job at executing that. Once we got the ball back from the (Missouri) punt, I knew we weren’t giving this ball back to them. We execute that really well and I thought (Todd) Monken called that great. I thought our offensive line dominated and little Daijun Edwards man. He took the game over in the last four or five carries.”