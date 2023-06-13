1:20 – What he likes about Wes Johnson

0:06 – Thanks the staff

0:00 – Excited to be here

0:59 – Done a lot of multi-tasking and what his average day has been

2:27 – Ties to the Georgia areas and recruiting

3:27 – What he heard during the interview process about UGA and commitment to baseball

4:41 – How his experience with the Twins help in being a head coach

5:40 – The importance of having a tight team culture

7:02 – What you are looking for in hiring a staff

8:13 – The importance of analytics

9:16 – Importance of family in making decisions in new jobs

10:02 – What are words on to inspire state of Georgia recruits to come to UGA

11:40 – More on recruiting and the transfer portal

13:07 – Explaining the knack on why he is so successful in coaching pitching

13:55 – Impressions of Georgia’s roster and Charlie Condon

15:17 – What about Athens in what you like

15:57 – What did you learn from Rocco (Baldeli) and Jay (Johnson)

18:21 – Logistics on last few days and next few days

19:55 – How important why taking a job in the SEC and at UGA