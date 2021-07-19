Watch: UGASports Call-In Show - Way Too Early UGA/Clemson Predictions

Media days are here and that means the season is right around the corner. Prop bets and depth charts aren't even set yet. However, that didn't stop the UGASports crew from starting to look ahead to September 4 and the Georgia versus Clemson game.

Didn't catch the show live Sunday night? No worries. The full replay is below. Make sure to subscribe to the UGASports YouTube channel and turn on notifications so that you won't miss any content.

- Set the Prop

- Roster Comparison

- Dave McMahon's Stats

- Call-In Questions