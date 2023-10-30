WATCH: Tykee Smith and Sedrick Van Pran
Tykee Smith
0:00 – Talk about your safeties
0:28 – Health concern and facing Luther Burden
1:12 – Last season vs. Missouri helping you to defeat Ohio State
1:51 – Jalon Walker's performance against Florida
2:19 – How did you adjust against Florida after the first drive - and compare them to Missouri
3:06 – What does it take for the defense to settle when the opposing team scores on the first possession?
3:41 – Do you remember the first time going against Ladd McConkey in practice?
4:22 – Practicing against Daijun Edwards
4:52 – Do you wear your $MOBB chain all week long?
5:11 – What makes Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint a strong blocker?
5:39 – Who and when do you vote on the $MOBB chain award?
On the Missouri game last year building resiliency...
"There was a lot of adversity in that game when we went to Missouri last year. It was definitely a tough environment to play in, but I think any road game in the SEC is a tough environment to play in. Seeing the team come together, not bow our heads, being able to battle together and come back. When the Ohio State moment came, we definitely lived in that moment when we played Missouri, so we knew how to handle it."
On the defense adjusting after Florida's opening drive...
"I think Florida did a good job that first drive utilizing #3. We made a couple of adjustments with that, being in better coverages and making different adjustments. Knowing where is and knowing what they want to do with him. I think they came back to that play later in the game and Javon Bullard made a good hit."
On what makes Daijun Edwards such a difficult back for other teams...
"He makes gaps before the gaps are made. He's hard to tackle because you barely know where he is because he's able to cut. He's really shifty so he can make you miss him and he can run with power. It's really hard to go against a guy like that."
Sedrick Van Pran
0:00 – Last season vs Missouri help defeat Ohio State?
1:11 – Do you feel like Georgia’s OL is in a rhythm?
3:11 – Is there a sense of relief from the offense to show what they can do without Brock Bowers?
4:06 – What do you see in Lawson Luckie?
4:53 – Mindset of preparing for teams always giving their best shot against Georgia
6:29 – What have you seen from Carson Beck since after the Florida game?
7:53 – Observations on Dominic Lovett all season, and now playing his old team
9:32 – How do you prepare to face Missouri’s defensive line?
10:38 – What is different about Daijun Edwards compared to the other Georgia running backs?
On how last year’s Missouri game built the team’s resilience needed to beat Ohio State…
“I think you would like to believe that of course you do [have resilience], because it’s the preparation that you put in throughout the off season, January, summer, even just some of the things you deal with in life being a college student. Sometimes life comes up and it’s not always peaches and cream. Of course you want to believe that you have it [resilience], but I think ultimately that game last year was such an essential role to what that team became. I think we had the opportunity to kind of create our identity through that game. I think we could have [beat Ohio State], but we are grateful that we were able to have that game to help build us.”
On the rhythm of the offensive line…
“The guys have done a tremendous job. I think they’ve done a tremendous job protecting, I think they’ve done a tremendous job communicating on the run, because there’s a lot of things going on. There’s the game inside the game: blitzes, schemes, slants, all types of stuff to try and stop first and second down progress, trying to get you behind the sticks so you end up at third and long. I think we’ve done a tremendous job being able to communicate on first and second down, what’s going on, on the sidelines, making adjustments, to try and hinder that. I think the most encouraging thing is that we’ve done a great job and I want to give my guys their flowers, but I think just being myself I look at things we aren’t doing well and some of the things we would like to clean up and some of the things we want to be better at to possibly have an even better product. I’m grateful for the way the Lord has allowed us to play so far but definitely conscious of some things that we have messed up and want to be able to fix.”
On confidence gained after the win against Florida…
“Ultimately, we are very grateful for what we were able to do last week. I think Florida has a great defense. They presented a lot of challenges. I know some third downs, there was literally seven guys just walking around the ball, no idea what was going on. I think they were a great defense, I think they do an amazing job, but we have to get back to work. We can’t bring any of those points with us to Missouri. That won’t help us this week, what we’ve done in the past. I think it’s being humble enough to understand that you may have had a relatively good game but it’s time to get back to work.”