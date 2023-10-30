Tykee Smith

0:00 – Talk about your safeties 0:28 – Health concern and facing Luther Burden 1:12 – Last season vs. Missouri helping you to defeat Ohio State 1:51 – Jalon Walker's performance against Florida 2:19 – How did you adjust against Florida after the first drive - and compare them to Missouri 3:06 – What does it take for the defense to settle when the opposing team scores on the first possession? 3:41 – Do you remember the first time going against Ladd McConkey in practice? 4:22 – Practicing against Daijun Edwards 4:52 – Do you wear your $MOBB chain all week long? 5:11 – What makes Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint a strong blocker? 5:39 – Who and when do you vote on the $MOBB chain award?

On the Missouri game last year building resiliency... "There was a lot of adversity in that game when we went to Missouri last year. It was definitely a tough environment to play in, but I think any road game in the SEC is a tough environment to play in. Seeing the team come together, not bow our heads, being able to battle together and come back. When the Ohio State moment came, we definitely lived in that moment when we played Missouri, so we knew how to handle it." On the defense adjusting after Florida's opening drive... "I think Florida did a good job that first drive utilizing #3. We made a couple of adjustments with that, being in better coverages and making different adjustments. Knowing where is and knowing what they want to do with him. I think they came back to that play later in the game and Javon Bullard made a good hit." On what makes Daijun Edwards such a difficult back for other teams... "He makes gaps before the gaps are made. He's hard to tackle because you barely know where he is because he's able to cut. He's really shifty so he can make you miss him and he can run with power. It's really hard to go against a guy like that."

Sedrick Van Pran

0:00 – Last season vs Missouri help defeat Ohio State? 1:11 – Do you feel like Georgia’s OL is in a rhythm? 3:11 – Is there a sense of relief from the offense to show what they can do without Brock Bowers? 4:06 – What do you see in Lawson Luckie? 4:53 – Mindset of preparing for teams always giving their best shot against Georgia 6:29 – What have you seen from Carson Beck since after the Florida game? 7:53 – Observations on Dominic Lovett all season, and now playing his old team 9:32 – How do you prepare to face Missouri’s defensive line? 10:38 – What is different about Daijun Edwards compared to the other Georgia running backs?