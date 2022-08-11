WATCH: Todd Monken from Fall Camp
0:13 – opening remarks
0:53 – many tight ends on the field at once (advantages)
2:00 – relationship on working with Stetson
2:48 – notion of the offense “carrying the team”
4:33 – Healthy wide receivers and how to use them
5:37 – Arian Smith and his development
7:23 – Running Backs depth and their game plan
8:21 – philosophies of what you (Monken) think the offense is in year one compared to now
10:41 – value of Mike Bobo
12:42 – progression of Dominick Blaylock
13:41 – evaluation of freshmen running backs (Robinson and Paul)
14:50 – when in 2021 season did you feel you can win it all with Stetson (plus talk on Brock and Gunner)
17:30 – tight end situation (especially Arik Gilbert)
19:50 – offensive guard position (especially Tate Ratledge)
21:01 – not having 1,000-yard receivers