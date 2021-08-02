Watch: The call-in show covers the big UGA recruiting weekend

The UGA Cookout was this past weekend and the early reaction was that it was a success. Also, what positions should you be paying attention to during fall camp? Host Paul Maharry is joined by Ben Bachmann to discuss that and much more on this week's edition of the UGASports Call-In Show.

Didn't catch the show live Sunday night? No worries. The full replay is below. Make sure to subscribe to the UGASports YouTube channel and turn on notifications so that you won't miss any content.

- UGA Recruiting Cookout

- Position Battles Heading Into Fall Camp

- Dave McMahon's Stats

- Call-In Questions