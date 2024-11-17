WATCH: Tennessee's postgame comments

Opening Statement…

“I want to give credit to Georgia. They did what had to be done in the second half to get a win. I love the effort that we played with. We played physical. We just didn’t do enough as coaches and players together to get on the right side of the scoreboard in the second half. There are things in the first half too about being better at some of the things that you need to against a good team to win the football game, to many big plays given up defensively, offensively some assignment stuff in cri cal situations that change the way the game is played. I do love the effort and competitiveness that our guys played with. We just have to be better.”

On what he saw from Georgia’s passing ability…

“They had a big night creating explosive plays down the football field. Some of them were contested plays. Guys are open down the middle. We were playing really well early then gave up a hard count where they have a free shot down the middle of the football field to make it explosive. They robbed us a couple times and got guys free too. All in all, we weren’t playing well enough.”

On the message to the team after the game…

“Practice well. Practice hard. Prepare hard. They did a lot of the right things in the leadup to the game. Tonight, what happened down on that field defines tonight. That is the reality of it. It is the nature of being a competitor. Where do we go from here? Man, let it soak in. Let it hurt. Watch it. Grow from there. Get the next opportunity. We’ve got more guaranteed. The only one that matters is next week. This group will continue to grow. We don’t control what we don’t control. We control our preparation. We control how we get ourselves ready to go play next Saturday. We’ve got a good football team in that locker room. It is a good football team. We’ve got to coach a li le be er. We’ve got to play a little better.”