WATCH: Tate Ratledge and CJ Allen

3:13 —Energy at practice the last few practices

2:08 —How he and Beck “grow” together, develop

1 :30 —Postgame “relief” after win over GA Tech

0:57 —Leadership dynamic with Carson Beck and himself

0:30 —What the SEC Championship means to him

0:00—Facing Texas a second time

0:33—Memories of playing in the SEC title game last season

1:04—Challenges of Texas’ running game

1:22—Memories of National Signing Day

1:54—On how this game vs. Texas is different than the first

2:23—What Smael Mondon brings

2:44—On the defensive line’s play vs. Tech

3:06—Learning from Tech game

3:30—What the win over Tech meant to him