WATCH: Tate Ratledge and CJ Allen

Tate Ratledge
0:00—Facing Texas a second time
0:30—What the SEC Championship means to him
0:57—Leadership dynamic with Carson Beck and himself
1:30—Postgame “relief” after win over GA Tech
2:08—How he and Beck “grow” together, develop
2:47—Memories of National Signing Day
3:13—Energy at practice the last few practices
CJ Allen
0:00—Facing Texas a second time
0:33—Memories of playing in the SEC title game last season
1:04—Challenges of Texas’ running game
1:22—Memories of National Signing Day
1:54—On how this game vs. Texas is different than the first
2:23—What Smael Mondon brings
2:44—On the defensive line’s play vs. Tech
3:06—Learning from Tech game
3:30—What the win over Tech meant to him