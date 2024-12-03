Advertisement
Published Dec 3, 2024
WATCH: Tate Ratledge and CJ Allen
Tate Ratledge

0:00—Facing Texas a second time

0:30—What the SEC Championship means to him

0:57—Leadership dynamic with Carson Beck and himself

1:30—Postgame “relief” after win over GA Tech

2:08—How he and Beck “grow” together, develop

2:47—Memories of National Signing Day

3:13—Energy at practice the last few practices

CJ Allen

0:00—Facing Texas a second time

0:33—Memories of playing in the SEC title game last season

1:04—Challenges of Texas’ running game

1:22—Memories of National Signing Day

1:54—On how this game vs. Texas is different than the first

2:23—What Smael Mondon brings

2:44—On the defensive line’s play vs. Tech

3:06—Learning from Tech game

3:30—What the win over Tech meant to him

