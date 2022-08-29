WATCH: Stetson Bennett, Christopher Smith, Nolan Smith & Sedrick Van Pran
Stetson Bennett
0:01 – having a little brother on the team and why is it special
0:46 – do you feel quicker
1:05 – hair situation
1:19 – facing Dan Lanning on the other side
2:07 – facing Oregon’s defense
2:50 – feelings about entering the season as being ‘the guy’ at quarterback
4:11 – pregame routines
5:08 – go to songs in pregame
5:45 – playing in the chick-fil-a game
6:40 – see anything different in Jalen Carter this season
7:28 – how much more does in benefit of the consistency of playing with the ones
8:01 – does it matter on what others say about your quarterback situation
9:22 – on how quickly you process on progressions being a quarterback
Christopher Smith
0:01 – hair situation
0:22 – Oregon wide receivers
0:52 – facing Bo Nix
1:33 – (what is his chain represent)
1:50 – Is Georgia’s defense going to look different?
2:30 – What does it take to be a successful DB at Georgia?
3:28 – defensive dynamic
4:23 – talk about the other safeties at Georgia
5:33 – playing in Mercedes Benz Stadium
5:55 – Tykee Smith
6:03 – elevate your play on big games
6:48 – Javon Bullard and Smael Mondon
7:26 – Javon’s toughness
8:03 – Family being there this Saturday?
8:33 – How has Kenny McIntosh looked?
9:03 – What is it like tackling Kendall Milton?
9:43 – What will we see on Hapeville Charter?
9:57 – What is your pregame routine and playlist?
11:24 – Excitement of playing a real game