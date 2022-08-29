News More News
WATCH: Stetson Bennett, Christopher Smith, Nolan Smith & Sedrick Van Pran

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

Stetson Bennett

0:01 – having a little brother on the team and why is it special

0:46 – do you feel quicker

1:05 – hair situation

1:19 – facing Dan Lanning on the other side

2:07 – facing Oregon’s defense

2:50 – feelings about entering the season as being ‘the guy’ at quarterback

4:11 – pregame routines

5:08 – go to songs in pregame

5:45 – playing in the chick-fil-a game

6:40 – see anything different in Jalen Carter this season

7:28 – how much more does in benefit of the consistency of playing with the ones

8:01 – does it matter on what others say about your quarterback situation

9:22 – on how quickly you process on progressions being a quarterback

Christopher Smith

0:01 – hair situation

0:22 – Oregon wide receivers

0:52 – facing Bo Nix

1:33 – (what is his chain represent)

1:50 – Is Georgia’s defense going to look different?

2:30 – What does it take to be a successful DB at Georgia?

3:28 – defensive dynamic

4:23 – talk about the other safeties at Georgia

5:33 – playing in Mercedes Benz Stadium

5:55 – Tykee Smith

6:03 – elevate your play on big games

6:48 – Javon Bullard and Smael Mondon

7:26 – Javon’s toughness

8:03 – Family being there this Saturday?

8:33 – How has Kenny McIntosh looked?

9:03 – What is it like tackling Kendall Milton?

9:43 – What will we see on Hapeville Charter?

9:57 – What is your pregame routine and playlist?

11:24 – Excitement of playing a real game

Nolan Smith

Sedrick Van Pran

