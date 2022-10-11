On his first start last Saturday...

"It meant a lot. I was very excited about that. It was a very emotional game for me because I have battled through a lot. Getting that first start and being out there with my brothers, it was a good time."

On his role as a leader as a veteran on the team...

"I wouldn't say I was scared of the leader role, but I wanted to make sure that I was doing everything right first before I try to tell everybody else to do stuff right because nobody is going to listen to you if you are not doing what you are supposed to be doing. That was more for me. This year, I feel like I have stepped up more as a leader. I have been doing more things right, in my business, academic wise, off the field and on the field.

On keeping a positive mindset...

"It was definitely hard. I have definitely had some times throughout these last couple years where I have been down and wondering why this happened to me. I try to think in a mode where your situation could always be worse. There is always somebody in a worse situation. There are people at other schools who have had more injuries than me. They have battled back. I look at it like that. Somebody's situation is always worse than mine."