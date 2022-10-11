WATCH: Rian Davis and Kamari Lassiter
Rian Davis
On his first start last Saturday...
"It meant a lot. I was very excited about that. It was a very emotional game for me because I have battled through a lot. Getting that first start and being out there with my brothers, it was a good time."
On his role as a leader as a veteran on the team...
"I wouldn't say I was scared of the leader role, but I wanted to make sure that I was doing everything right first before I try to tell everybody else to do stuff right because nobody is going to listen to you if you are not doing what you are supposed to be doing. That was more for me. This year, I feel like I have stepped up more as a leader. I have been doing more things right, in my business, academic wise, off the field and on the field.
On keeping a positive mindset...
"It was definitely hard. I have definitely had some times throughout these last couple years where I have been down and wondering why this happened to me. I try to think in a mode where your situation could always be worse. There is always somebody in a worse situation. There are people at other schools who have had more injuries than me. They have battled back. I look at it like that. Somebody's situation is always worse than mine."
Kamari Lassiter
On how he feels he has developed since the start of the season…
“I would say that starting off from game one, I had a little bit of nerves coming in with it being my first start. As the season has progressed, I’m just getting better with practice and reps, so I’ve been able to learn the defense better. I would say my progression has been pretty good, but I have a long way to go still.”
On the interaction between him and Jamon Dumas-Johnson on the sideline of the Missouri game…
“I see it as two players who just want to win. With Pop [Dumas-Johnson], he’s trying to be a leader and do whatever he can to help us win, so I’m just going to listen to him because he’s the middle linebacker. He makes a lot of our calls and he’s one of the leaders on this defense. That’s a guy I respect a lot, we came in together and we have a good relationship, the clip just blew up because of the way it looked, but nobody was on the field with us except for us.”
On how big leadership is for a team that is looking to win a national championship…
“It’s huge, championship teams are led by the players. You obviously have the coaches, but a player-led team is a team that both the coaches and players want so having those leaders on the field and off the field as well is crucial for a championship team.”