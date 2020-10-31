UGASports - WATCH: Kirby Smart on why he didn't change quarterbacks

Opening Statement...

"Really excited for our guys for a big win and it was one of those games where it was tough, hard-fought and probably costly in a lot of ways in terms of some dinged up guys and some injuries. But every time we play them, it's a physical war. It's just tough. They played really stout along the offensive and defensive lines. They had a tough game against Missouri the week before and I know their defense was going to come out and try to stop everything. I thought they did a good job of managing the clock and keeping their quarterback from having to make mistakes. I thought that Eddie (Gran) did a really nice job of limiting our possessions offensively by what they did with the quarterback and the quarterback runs. He's really big. They're really big up front and they're really good at running the ball. I know they didn't score but three points but they maintained the ball and were able to have success there rushing it. Always tough to defend these guys. But our kids were resilient, our kids responded. Tough environment to play in and I'm really happy about the way we responded, came out, had the opening drive the second half was big."

On the offense, any carry over for UGA offensively because 14 points won't be enough to beat Florida...

"I would say the key is possessions and not turning the ball over."

Coming in with a mindset to inflict your will with ground game or was it what Kentucky gave...

"No, we came in with the mind set that we wanted to score every single possession we got the ball and do it by any means necessary, whether that was run the ball, throw the ball, you take what they give you. You know? And that's what we were doing."

On lack of possessions and it being hard to tell if there are struggles or if things are going okay and you don't have the ball enough...

"I definitely wouldn't say we were struggling. Not at all. We basically got things down to... We had a third down where James (Cook) or somebody caught a ball and he ended up like a foot short or a yard short and we didn't convert. You've got to get that yard but you got one later in almost the same situation. You got the first down. Defensively, you've got to get the ball back to the offense. They had a 19-play drive. It was like playing the triple-option where you only get a certain number of possessions but I wasn't disappointed in the effectiveness of the offense in the first half. They just didn't get many opportunities."

Any thoughts on a QB change for a spark...

"No. There was no discussion about it because I personally didn't... A batted ball on a pass that he's got to get around a guy is not a real struggle. I know you could say, 'if it happens once, shame on me. If it happens twice, shame on you," but it's one of those things where he's got to wrap the ball around it, he's got to throw it away, he's got to get another opportunity. But he also did a lot of good things in the run game. He pulled a ball and scored with it. He put us in the right run plays. He handled motion. He handled clock. He did some good things. He didn't get a chance to throw the ball an awful lot today because we were able to run the ball."

Question on Kirby’s brand, or was it Georgia’s brand.

Smart: “I didn’t say my brand first of all, I said Georgia’s, that would be more appropriate. It’s not about me. We want to do whatever is going to allow us to be successful and we’re always going to take what the defense gives us. If they show us a certain defense we’re going to take shots, if they can’t stop us running the ball, we’re going to run the ball.





On the injuries and effect that they had

Smart: “I don’t know how they are. But you don’t shake your head, that’s what you’ve got those other players for, that’s why you have 85 scholarships. You use those and you get the next guy up and ready to go play. That’s why we rep those guys. That’s why we train those guys. They rep in practice every day and when their chance comes they get their opportunity to play. I don’t know if all those guys were ready for that kind of physicality but they better get ready because they’re playing in the SEC the rest of the way.

On Zamir’s first 100 yard game

Smart: “I thought he ran with great toughness. I’ve got so much pride in Zamir. He cares so much about his teammates. He does everything the right way, he’s a leader. He never gripes about touches, he just runs really hard when he gets the ball and plays well on special teams. He’s the ultimate team player. It couldn’t happen to a better guy.”

On Pickens and McIntosh injuries

Smart: “They are both dinged up and we’re hopeful that they get back. They both practiced during the week but just weren’t able to. They weren’t well enough to be effective and play so we went with other guys. We wanted them to go, they wanted to go, they’ve worked really hard; they’ve spent a lot of time getting ready and hopefully we get them back this week.”

On the running game. What type of things were you able to see and take advantage of?

“The backs ran hard and we got a hat on a hat. If you block the right guy and you block him legally then our backs are hard to tackle. It’s tough when you’ve got a 215, 220 pound back coming down hill at you and you’ve got blockers on everybody. When you can do that successfully and put a good game plan together, it allows you to have success, but we all know that in order to be the kind of team we want to be, the explosive team, we have to be able to run the ball for longer yardage runs and we also have to be able to throw the ball effectively. We unfortunately didn’t get much of a chance to do that today. Monken threw a couple of shots and he made a couple of plays with them. We made a play to Darnell down the field and made a play to James down the field. Those are both things we work hard on.”

On Stetson 5 INTs last two games. Need to get back to what was working. Defenses scouting him better?

“No, it has nothing to do with defenses scouting him better or anything like that. It happens sometimes when you throw the ball. It’s one of those things, he made one poor decision. We thought he should have checked the ball down and threw the ball deep and really was trying to throw it out of bounds and didn’t get it out of bounds. It’s just a poor decision. A lack of experience to make a good decision but he also did some good things with the ball. That’s the most important thing for us. It’s not necessarily getting back to what we were doing. Give Kentucky some credit, they’ve got a good defense, they’ve got a good team. They always play good hard defense.”

Eye of a coach, anything as an ugly win?

“Absolutely, there’s ugly wins.

Was this one?

“It depends on what your appetite and your view is. I would argue that sometimes it’s tough to get prepared, adjusting, playing at noon which people can use it as an excuse all they want but the other team has to do the same thing as you do. Four starters out on defense and having to recover from that. I was very proud and saw some resilient guys out there. That’s pretty to me when guys go out and finish the right way, but we certainly didn’t play our best game.”

What have you seen progress from Bennett?

“I would say his overall management of things, being able to handle some of the shifts, motions, checks. He makes some good plays. He makes some good timing plays. Unfortunately you can’t combine those things with - one poor decision can affect the outcome if it’s a one-score game. You don’t always know when you’re going to have that cushion. But he also didn’t get an opportunity to make a lot of plays that maybe he could’ve made because we dind’t have to. We just didn’t have a lot of possessions. I’m not going to over-react to one poor decision. It would be making those multiple times that gets concerning. At the end of the day we’ve got to play the guy that gives us the best chance to win.”

How did Wyatt and others on defense do playing a lot of snaps with injuries putting guys out?

“I don’t know, you said it, I can’t wait to watch the tape to see. Because not only did they play, we can’t play them more because the other guys are out, we have to play more guys. Naz got to play, who’s been working real hard om scout team. I’ve got to watch him play. And Warren Brinson played more. So we’ve got to get some help in there. We’ve got some guys back home that we think can help us.”

Do you feel a lot of people underrate the coaching staff and culture at Kentucky?

“I don’t really know what people think of them. I don’t know if they underrated or over-rate them and I don’t really care. I respect them as men. I respect them as coaches. They know how to manage the game when maybe talent level may not be even, and they do a good job of keeping their teams in the game by the decisions they make. Eddie’s dealing with a guy, he had a quarterback with experience, and now he’s out. And so he’s taking a guy that really hadn’t played and trying to play with him, and he’s going against a pretty good defense. And he found ways to manage the clock, keep the game close. Those are all things that good coaches do. I thought they did a good job of that.”

Externally a lot of people believe you’re limited offensively. Internally do you believe you’re limited offensively?

“I do not. And I hope one day we get to show it. I hope we get an opportunity to. Because we get to go against a pretty good defense every day. I see them. I see them pass pro. I see them throw and catch the ball. I see them run. I see us play-action. I see good things out of our offense, and unfortunately we haven’t been able to see them yet, and a lot of that today was due to a ground-and-pound ball control by them, and a few unfortunate turnovers.”



