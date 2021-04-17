Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-17 16:27:32 -0500') }}
football
Edit
WATCH: Players Speak - Freshman WR Adonai Mitchell impressing teammates
Jake Reuse •
UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.
JT Daniels breaks down Georgia's offense this spring
Kearis Jackson on Adonai Mitchell's breakout G-Day
How can the offensive line improve? Warren McClendon offers his thoughts
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}