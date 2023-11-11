WATCH: Ole Miss' postgame comments
Head coach Lane Kiffin
Opening statement...
"First of all, congratulations to Georgia. They played extremely hard today. They played physical and tackled really hard on defense. They really dominated us on the other side of the ball to have a 10+ yards per play. I don't know if I have been a part of that on defense. Not a good recipe for us to come in aber 14-14 and not play well against the No. 1 team in a hostile environment. Add us to the list of whatever, the last 43-1 of their last 44."
On Jaxson Dart's status...
"He was able to return aber being checked out. I just didn't see a need at that point for him to come back in."
On what Georgia was doing on offense...
"They got their tackle back and their Lght end back. We didn't tackle. They have got really physical backs. I said it earlier in the week, but I think that offense is overlooked because it is defensive made team people think. That is a really good offense. That was a concern. We really hadn't played, no disrespect, a really elite passer for a while since LSU. I was concerned that may show up today, and we don't do everything we need to do and certainly didn't."
Wide receiver Dayton Wade
On the difference between the fast start for Ole Miss and the rest of the game…
“I would say consistency and bringing it to them. We came out of the gate and were bringing it to them and then they got a stop on us, so I can say that affected us and our play. But, we can’t let that happen.”
On if Ole Miss is prepared to bounce back for the rest of the season…
“Most definitely. We all have a salty taste in our mouth because we came in here confident, not even thinking, just trying our best to win. So, taking this loss is definitely going to leave a nasty taste in our mouth going into next week.”
On what Ole Miss’s hunger says about the program and expectations…
“It all starts with culture. We have this thing we call culture won. When your culture won, things like that, you don’t worry about. You’re just trying to get a win, you don’t care who you play, you’re playing to win all four quarters.