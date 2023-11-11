Opening statement...

"First of all, congratulations to Georgia. They played extremely hard today. They played physical and tackled really hard on defense. They really dominated us on the other side of the ball to have a 10+ yards per play. I don't know if I have been a part of that on defense. Not a good recipe for us to come in aber 14-14 and not play well against the No. 1 team in a hostile environment. Add us to the list of whatever, the last 43-1 of their last 44."

On Jaxson Dart's status...

"He was able to return aber being checked out. I just didn't see a need at that point for him to come back in."

On what Georgia was doing on offense...

"They got their tackle back and their Lght end back. We didn't tackle. They have got really physical backs. I said it earlier in the week, but I think that offense is overlooked because it is defensive made team people think. That is a really good offense. That was a concern. We really hadn't played, no disrespect, a really elite passer for a while since LSU. I was concerned that may show up today, and we don't do everything we need to do and certainly didn't."