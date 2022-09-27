0:00 – how do you take the role being on special teams

0:40 – who do you prefer – Mekhail or MJ and talk about the chain

2:25 – talk about your father as a senator in Africa

2:59 – what are the main lessons you learned from him

4:26 – Have you ever met Rennie Curran

5:03 – what is the hardest thing to teach your father about football and talk more about the chain

7:02 – How do you stay motivated far from home

8:35 – do you wear the chain on the field

8:50 – how has your family kept you grounded

9:54 – did your high school coach teach you to love football

10:58 – how much did you grow from being a reserve last season on a dominant defense

11:54 – relationship with Coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and Jamon Dumas-Johnson

13:26 – what did you learn from last season’s linebackers