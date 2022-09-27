WATCH: MJ Sherman and Jack Podlesny
MJ Sherman
0:00 – how do you take the role being on special teams
0:40 – who do you prefer – Mekhail or MJ and talk about the chain
2:25 – talk about your father as a senator in Africa
2:59 – what are the main lessons you learned from him
4:26 – Have you ever met Rennie Curran
5:03 – what is the hardest thing to teach your father about football and talk more about the chain
7:02 – How do you stay motivated far from home
8:35 – do you wear the chain on the field
8:50 – how has your family kept you grounded
9:54 – did your high school coach teach you to love football
10:58 – how much did you grow from being a reserve last season on a dominant defense
11:54 – relationship with Coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and Jamon Dumas-Johnson
13:26 – what did you learn from last season’s linebackers
Jack Podlesny
0:00 – is it taken for granted that field goals will be good
0:58 – pressure of following Rodrigo Blankenship
1:39 – preparing of playing in a NFL stadium compared to college stadium
2:33 – relationship with Stetson Bennett being your holder
3:30 – would you rather kick off turf or grass
4:08 – how many reps did you take would Stetson before you two have figured it out
4:39 – would does it mean to win the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
5:07 – who holds for you during practice when Stetson is running the offense
5:49 – due to golf – did you golf with Jake Camarda and correlation of the two sports
6:24 – any stories on Brett Thorson
6:58 – how far has Thorson got as a holder
7:27 – where does the mental strength come from