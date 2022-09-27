News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-27 19:25:27 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: MJ Sherman and Jack Podlesny

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

MJ Sherman

0:00 – how do you take the role being on special teams

0:40 – who do you prefer – Mekhail or MJ and talk about the chain

2:25 – talk about your father as a senator in Africa

2:59 – what are the main lessons you learned from him

4:26 – Have you ever met Rennie Curran

5:03 – what is the hardest thing to teach your father about football and talk more about the chain

7:02 – How do you stay motivated far from home

8:35 – do you wear the chain on the field

8:50 – how has your family kept you grounded

9:54 – did your high school coach teach you to love football

10:58 – how much did you grow from being a reserve last season on a dominant defense

11:54 – relationship with Coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and Jamon Dumas-Johnson

13:26 – what did you learn from last season’s linebackers

Jack Podlesny

0:00 – is it taken for granted that field goals will be good

0:58 – pressure of following Rodrigo Blankenship

1:39 – preparing of playing in a NFL stadium compared to college stadium

2:33 – relationship with Stetson Bennett being your holder

3:30 – would you rather kick off turf or grass

4:08 – how many reps did you take would Stetson before you two have figured it out

4:39 – would does it mean to win the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

5:07 – who holds for you during practice when Stetson is running the offense

5:49 – due to golf – did you golf with Jake Camarda and correlation of the two sports

6:24 – any stories on Brett Thorson

6:58 – how far has Thorson got as a holder

7:27 – where does the mental strength come from

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}