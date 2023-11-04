Opening statement...

"Hard fought football game. I am really proud of my football team. I thought they gave us everything they had, and we just came up short. The game kind of flipped on that defensive pass interference call on third down. They were able to capture some momentum there in the third quarter. I am proud of our guys for getting back to get the touchdown, get the two and cut it to three. Ultimately, the two turnovers at the end were the difference."

On the morale of the locker room...

"There are a lot of hurt guys in that room. We put a lot into this one. We knew it would be a four-quarter fight. We are disappointed to be so close but so far away at the same time. We will take 24 hours and figure out what it was, but there is still a lot of football left. There is a lot of football to play. We have three really tough football teams left. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We are going to have to pick ourselves up and get back to work."

On playing Georgia close for the past two seasons...

"You have to go battle. That is what we did. There is no guarantee of outcomes in the battle. You have to go out there and give it everything you've got. You have to put everything you have into it. You have to put your whole heart into it. Our team does that. They put everything they've got into it, our coaches, everybody. When the game is over, you know you have to pick up the pieces. This isn't the final game of the year. We are disappointed because we put ourselves in a position to contend for the SEC East, which is the goal we have in place. That is really not going to be in our control any longer. We have to refocus on what our new goals are. That will be the challenge for me, our staff and our captains to refocus our energy on what we can accomplish this season. Hell, we want to win every game. I don't care if it's checkers or South Dakota State or Georgia. We want to win every game."