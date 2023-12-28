On the team’s attitude:

“I think it's been awesome. Our guys they've done a great job up to this point of buying in, but that's coach Smart’s culture. That's his standard. We are all individuals and all have egos, but we all are University of Georgia. That's who we are and that's who we represent and that's who we play for. I think those guys have bought in and they believe in that. It's just not words. They believe in that. It's important for them to wear the G and represent Georgia the right way.”

On the team’s focus ahead of the Orange Bowl:

“Coach Smart is our leader and he sets a standard of us playing for the University of Georgia and representing University of Georgia. These kids have bought into that and they believe that. There's a great connection with our team. They love each other and the leaders want to go out and play well for the University of Georgia. The seniors want to go out the right way. They have a chance to win 50 games and our kids love football. You get a chance to put the ball down and play another game against a great opponent like Florida State. Our kids are excited about that.”