WATCH: Mike Bobo and Dell McGee
Mike Bobo
On the team’s attitude:
“I think it's been awesome. Our guys they've done a great job up to this point of buying in, but that's coach Smart’s culture. That's his standard. We are all individuals and all have egos, but we all are University of Georgia. That's who we are and that's who we represent and that's who we play for. I think those guys have bought in and they believe in that. It's just not words. They believe in that. It's important for them to wear the G and represent Georgia the right way.”
On the team’s focus ahead of the Orange Bowl:
“Coach Smart is our leader and he sets a standard of us playing for the University of Georgia and representing University of Georgia. These kids have bought into that and they believe that. There's a great connection with our team. They love each other and the leaders want to go out and play well for the University of Georgia. The seniors want to go out the right way. They have a chance to win 50 games and our kids love football. You get a chance to put the ball down and play another game against a great opponent like Florida State. Our kids are excited about that.”
Dell McGee
On the team’s participation status:
“We have dealt with a lot of injuries as a team and as a staff. It just shows our team’s resiliency. We had to be very creative in game planning trying to create ways to get the right guys the ball and put them in the most advantageous situations.” On excitement about playing a top team in Florida State: “I think after the game it will have a little bit more of a special moment. But it's been kind of the normal protocol right now just in our preparation and trying to prepare our entire room to be successful on the field and a formidable opponent in Florida State. They pose a lot of different issues and problems that we have to be prepared for.”
On the team’s attitude:
“We had a really good practice yesterday. We had several prep good practices in Athens, and then that has followed here in Miami. I thought our kids had a lot of energy - a lot of focus. They're excited about being here. The camaraderie of being around one another plays a big, big part. That's just the connection that has been instilled with our young men in our program. They love each other. They know each other's lives and they're going to want to play our butts off their brother.