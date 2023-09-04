Mekhi Mews

0:00 – Playing multi-sports in high school and why he chose football 0:40 – Did you have other scholarship offers before choosing to walk on at Georgia? 1:15 – When did you realize you had a touchdown? 1:33 – What were your offers and what is it like to be a walk-on? 2:13 – Did you feel like you took a gamble? 2:53 – Any older receivers talk to you and give you advice? 3:17 – What was your “welcome to Georgia" moment? 3:44 – When did you know in practice that you felt it? 4:07 – What does the wide receiver group need to improve on? 4:31 – How did you feel you did as punt returner? 4:51 – How do you mentor the young guys? 5:20 – How are the transfers performing? 5:48 – What did you want to improve on the most from last season? 6:13 – Tell us about the freshmen wide receivers 6:46 – How do you overcome not being a typical wide receiver size? 7:22 – Do you feel that playing at a high level in high school helps you prepare for this level 7:49 – Was Stetson Bennett performing as a walk-on an inspiration for what you can do as a walk-on? 8:08 – Did you ever think about changing positions? 8:28 – Did you take any snaps at running back heading into this week?

On his journey to UGA... "Out of high school I was not highly recruited. I had a couple of Division II, Division III offers, and I felt like Georgia, when they offered me the PWO it was perfect. It was forty-five minutes from home, right by home. I just wanted to make the most of it once I got here, put my head down every day and work." On mentoring younger wide receivers... "Just always trying to be there for them and help them because I know those young guys need help, just remembering everything. It's so much thrown at them so fast. I know when I was young, I needed a lot of help so I'm just trying to mold those guys and be always there so they can lean on me."

Mykel Williams

0:00 – Tell me about the sack on Saturday 0:23 – Tell me about other teams and how quickly they are getting rid of the ball 1:05 – What have you seen from this Ball State team? 1:29 – What does it mean to you that you can rush the quarterback from different areas? 1:58 – How do you personally deal with how everyone sees you and your expectations? 2:38 – How would you assess how the defense did in game one? 3:02 – What was your take on the defensive line play? 3:20 – What does it feel to be compared to a Travon Walker? 3:52 – How do you think the communication was from coaches to players? 4:17 – Did you know at Georgia that "it is not all about you"? 4:58 – How does the team need to play differently without Jalen Carter? 5:33 – What is Mekhi Mews like? 5:56 – What have you seen from Jordan Hall? 6:20 – What is the key to practicing and meeting your standards? 6:46 – How important is the relationship between the defensive line and the secondary?

On looking ahead to Ball State… “Ball State is going to be another great opponent. They are a good team, they have a lot of experience up front. I believe every one of their offensive lineman, except for their right guard, has played upwards of twenty starting games, so that’s a lot of experience. I’m really excited to play and see what they have for us.” On being able to rush from the inside and the outside as a defensive lineman… “I feel like that’s a great way UGA uses me. It shows off my precision and versatility and allows me to get in and affect the quarterback.”

Kamari Lassiter

0:00 – How was playing through fall camp with an injury and how do you feel entering week two? 0:34 – How do you find a groove on the defensive side? 1:10 – Did it feel differently on your first hit? 1:38 – How did the other corners do on the team? 2:04 – What does the defense need to get better for the second game? 2:30 – What was the talk to the younger players during mis-coverages in the fourth quarter? 3:33 – What have you seen from Daylen Everette? 4:02 – What is the communication like when the younger players go out there? 4:27 – What can you tell us about Julian Humphrey? 4:55 – What can you tell us about A.J. Harris? 5:50 – After your first interception back then – what did the coaches tell you? 6:26 – What are your thoughts on Kyron Jones’ pick-six? 6:58 – What are the differences of playing on the road in hostile environment compared to home? 7:39 – How much were you tested playing against UT Martin?