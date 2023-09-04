WATCH: Mekhi Mews, Mykel Williams, and Kamari Lassiter
Mekhi Mews
0:00 – Playing multi-sports in high school and why he chose football
0:40 – Did you have other scholarship offers before choosing to walk on at Georgia?
1:15 – When did you realize you had a touchdown?
1:33 – What were your offers and what is it like to be a walk-on?
2:13 – Did you feel like you took a gamble?
2:53 – Any older receivers talk to you and give you advice?
3:17 – What was your “welcome to Georgia" moment?
3:44 – When did you know in practice that you felt it?
4:07 – What does the wide receiver group need to improve on?
4:31 – How did you feel you did as punt returner?
4:51 – How do you mentor the young guys?
5:20 – How are the transfers performing?
5:48 – What did you want to improve on the most from last season?
6:13 – Tell us about the freshmen wide receivers
6:46 – How do you overcome not being a typical wide receiver size?
7:22 – Do you feel that playing at a high level in high school helps you prepare for this level
7:49 – Was Stetson Bennett performing as a walk-on an inspiration for what you can do as a walk-on?
8:08 – Did you ever think about changing positions?
8:28 – Did you take any snaps at running back heading into this week?
On his journey to UGA...
"Out of high school I was not highly recruited. I had a couple of Division II, Division III offers, and I felt like Georgia, when they offered me the PWO it was perfect. It was forty-five minutes from home, right by home. I just wanted to make the most of it once I got here, put my head down every day and work."
On mentoring younger wide receivers...
"Just always trying to be there for them and help them because I know those young guys need help, just remembering everything. It's so much thrown at them so fast. I know when I was young, I needed a lot of help so I'm just trying to mold those guys and be always there so they can lean on me."
Mykel Williams
0:00 – Tell me about the sack on Saturday
0:23 – Tell me about other teams and how quickly they are getting rid of the ball
1:05 – What have you seen from this Ball State team?
1:29 – What does it mean to you that you can rush the quarterback from different areas?
1:58 – How do you personally deal with how everyone sees you and your expectations?
2:38 – How would you assess how the defense did in game one?
3:02 – What was your take on the defensive line play?
3:20 – What does it feel to be compared to a Travon Walker?
3:52 – How do you think the communication was from coaches to players?
4:17 – Did you know at Georgia that "it is not all about you"?
4:58 – How does the team need to play differently without Jalen Carter?
5:33 – What is Mekhi Mews like?
5:56 – What have you seen from Jordan Hall?
6:20 – What is the key to practicing and meeting your standards?
6:46 – How important is the relationship between the defensive line and the secondary?
On looking ahead to Ball State…
“Ball State is going to be another great opponent. They are a good team, they have a lot of experience up front. I believe every one of their offensive lineman, except for their right guard, has played upwards of twenty starting games, so that’s a lot of experience. I’m really excited to play and see what they have for us.”
On being able to rush from the inside and the outside as a defensive lineman…
“I feel like that’s a great way UGA uses me. It shows off my precision and versatility and allows me to get in and affect the quarterback.”
Kamari Lassiter
0:00 – How was playing through fall camp with an injury and how do you feel entering week two?
0:34 – How do you find a groove on the defensive side?
1:10 – Did it feel differently on your first hit?
1:38 – How did the other corners do on the team?
2:04 – What does the defense need to get better for the second game?
2:30 – What was the talk to the younger players during mis-coverages in the fourth quarter?
3:33 – What have you seen from Daylen Everette?
4:02 – What is the communication like when the younger players go out there?
4:27 – What can you tell us about Julian Humphrey?
4:55 – What can you tell us about A.J. Harris?
5:50 – After your first interception back then – what did the coaches tell you?
6:26 – What are your thoughts on Kyron Jones’ pick-six?
6:58 – What are the differences of playing on the road in hostile environment compared to home?
7:39 – How much were you tested playing against UT Martin?
On finding his groove in the defense…
“For us, as a defensive unit, getting into a rhythm, we always say ’three down takeaways,’ so that’s our rhythm. We want to get on the field and get off the field as fast as possible to get the ball back to our people.”
On going from non-contact in practice and camp to going straight into game action…
“For me personally, when it comes to hitting and tackling, I don’t really have to acclimate. That’s just that I itch to do. Coming out of that black jersey, it was like a burden being lifted off of me, just finally being able to let loose and play football like I always played.”
On his takeaways from his position group following the team’s first game…
“I think those guys played pretty well. We came out and played fast and physical, I think we were technically sound. We have a lot of things to clean up, but I think we played well and have a lot of things that we can build off of."