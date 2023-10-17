MALAKI STARKS

0:00 – Talk about what miscommunication can do to DBs 0:43 – What can you do to improve communication? 1:12 – What have you seen from Oscar Delp? 1:44 – What are the issues on red zone defense? 2:24 – What makes Lawson Luckie a little different? 3:08 – What goes through your mind when you give up a reception (Sheppard on 4th down)? 4:17 – What has stood out on Tykee Smith? 4:54 – Tell us why “Georgia can’t win without Brock Bowers” is not true 5:39 – What do you feel about being a part of a team that has won 24 straight games? 6:58 – What is it that Brock Bowers does for the entire offense? 7:37 – Who is a favorite to win the bowling tournament?

On the miscommunications against Vanderbilt and what it means to have a miscommunication on a football play… “If everybody is not on the same page, it’s not going to work out. The defense has to work as a unit. Sometimes, one side of the field is playing another call and the other side is in a completely different coverage, and they don’t mesh well together. So, if we are not on the same page, bad things happen. We just have to get it fixed and get the call from one side to the other.” On the red zone defense and some of the issues the defense has faced with keeping teams out of the end zone… “The biggest thing is us. It is nothing that the opponents are doing, nothing we haven’t seen before, and nothing we can’t stop. It is more of an us thing. It goes back to communication, being on the same page, and focusing on the little things. That is one thing we have taken a big emphasis on this off week is just working on the things we need to work on and correct. This is something we take a lot of pride on and it’s something that we’ve been lacking for a while, so we’re going to get back on that.” On the reception he gave up on 4th & 8 and what went through his mind when he gave up that catch… “Man, I’m still mad about that play. I take pride in coverage, that’s my thing as a DB and the first thing one of my coaches told me when I got back was ‘He’s on scholarship, too.’ He’s a really good player and he’s going to have a great career. Going against him, I respect him, and I knew the route was coming because I got the same route on Wednesday and Thursday. I messed it up on Wednesday, I covered it on Thursday. I watched tape on it on the flight there. I knew it was coming and I slid and just looked just a second late and he got me. He’s a great player, he's on scholarship, too, but it’s tough. You never want to give up those plays especially in that type of scenario, but I have to learn from it.”

MARCUS ROSEMY-JACKSAINT

0:00 – Where did the name “Jacksaint” come from? 1:45 – Any additional pressure on you or anyone on offense with the loss of Brock Bowers? 2:43 – How much does losing a Brock Bowers mean? 3:30 – What have you seen from Oscar Delp? 4:12 – What is your favorite block you have had in your career? 4:42 – What is your advice to Brock Bowers since you have had some bad injuries? 5:35 – Do you use the fact that you have lost star weapons (Pickens and Mitchell) for motivation? 6:18 – Did it catch you off guard that Carson Beck made a big tackle? 7:00 – Slippery turf issues

On how he got his last name Jacksaint… “Back when I was in my freshman year of high school, I was living with my biological dad and my stepmother at the time. At this point, I had just started playing football, maybe for about 3 years. I had just got accepted into St. Thomas Aquinas down in South Florida. It is one of the most prestigious schools in the nation for football. It was one of my dreams because my cousin played at St. Thomas, and I looked up to him, so I knew I wanted to play there. At the time, my parents were into whatever they were getting into and ended up separating. I started living with my youth football coach, his wife, and his two kids. I planned to live there until my dad got on his feet, at first. After the first year, I wasn’t hearing from my dad much. He wasn’t calling me; I was trying to call and get in contact with him, but he wasn’t answering. So, I stayed there until my senior year. When it was time to apply for college and sign my letter of intent, I needed a legal parent or guardian, and I didn’t have either one of them. I was 18 at the time so I could make the decision myself. I decided to let them adopt me, and that’s how I got the last name Jacksaint.” His advice to Brock Bowers on going through a potentially season-ending injury... "Keep your head up. You're definitely going to have doubts. You're definitely going to be down on yourself. You're going to be missing a lot of being with the team. The work, the grind. You'll miss that part, but definitely keep your head up. It's a time for you to get your mind and body right and focus on the injury. Focus on trying to get back and healthy. I know Brock is a hard worker, and he comes in and works his tail off every day, so he's going to attack this like he attacks everything." On Carson Beck's immediate play response to throwing an interception... "That definitely caught me off guard. I was in on that play too, and I'm watching him cover down, and I was not expecting him to through his body at him like that. That just shows you the type of guy Carson is. Even though he's the quarterback, he's not scared of getting hit, and he's not scared to hit somebody. It's that type of toughness and that type of grit that he brings to the offense."

DYLAN FAIRCHILD

0:00 – How did you think Monroe Freeling did in action? 0:27 – Key to success running the ball? 0:52 – How does the team respond to the "season is over due to Brock Bowers being out” narrative? 1:28 – What is Oscar Delp like as a teammate and friend? 2:14 – Do you use Brock Bowers being out as motivation? 2:36 – What is your impression of Lawson Luckie? 3:30 – Tell us about Micah Morris 4:01 – What have you seen on Monroe Freeling? 4:51 – What do you take from your wrestling days onto the football field? 5:29 – Turf issues 5:49 – What is it like having a running back like Daijun Edwards?