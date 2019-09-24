WATCH: Kirby Smart Tuesday presser (Open Week)
0:03 – Opening comments on today’s practice
0:54 – Whether already practicing for teams down the road
1:24 – What team needs to work on most
1:58 – What staff needs to do to let Fromm do what he does best
2:55 – Whether he thought Notre Dame was faking injuries
3:20 – Competition at punter
3:54 – Georgia’s “RPO game”
4:59 – Injuries: Stokes, Campbell, Kindley, and Marshall
5:45 – Why McGhee played over Stevenson
6:35 – Update on Kearis Jackson
7:00 – 4th-and-1 call, and other “questionable” calls
8:30 – Opposing slant/angle defenses
9:12 – “Star” position
10:13 – How the team is “trying” to improve
11:18 – Opinion of the receivers’ blocking this season
12:06 – Why Zamir White DNP vs. Notre Dame
13:42 – On Dominick Blaylock returning punts
14:54 – Lack of consistency on offensive plays
15:20 – On playing close/tight games