WATCH: Kirby Smart's postgame comments

On the atmosphere of the game…

“Unbelievable. It was probably the best atmosphere that I’ve ever been a part of for a game like this. It was be er than Notre Dame to me. It was a more meaningful game, a conference game at the end of the year. The crowd was electric. The only thing that would have made it better is if we had black jerseys on.”

On the offense and Carson Beck’s performance…

“He’s 25 of 40, he throws two balls that should probably be caught. He throws one over the middle to (Oscar) Delp that should be caught and he had a couple of intentional throw aways. I’m saying he should really be 31 or 32 of 40. The guy was accurate tonight, played well, had a couple of drops but it never flustered him. He played with three true freshman backs beside him. Those backs, outside of Nate (Frazier), really hadn’t played. We had a freshman receiver step up. He lost one of his receivers in the middle of game. And he never flinched. I’m so proud of him.”

On the defensive performance and slowing down the Tennessee offense…

“Well first off, give them kudos. They ran the ball well and were really stubborn with the run. Great back. I don’t know that we’ve given up 152 yards to a back in a while but he’s good and they were stubborn with it. But what we didn’t do was give up many explosives. I don’t think they had many passes over 20 yards, which that’s what they do well. I thought we played well out on the perimeter. When you do that well against these guys it’s hard for them to score.”