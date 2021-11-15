WATCH: Kirby Smart's Monday presser (Charleston So.)

0:00 – Opening Remarks (Dawgs for Pups and the game in Knoxville and last home game for seniors)

1:49 – Is it clear who are seniors due to the Covid situations

3:15 – Adam Anderson situation (have you talked with him)

3:39 – Playing DL entire game vs Tennessee

4:42 – Time situation with flu and taking separate planes

5:29 – Why do some positions rotate and some don’t?

7:34 – Seniors, can you describe them in 1-2 words

8:51 – Cross-training positions in the defensive backs area

9:48 – Playing FCS Opponents

11:39 – Injury situation

13:29 – OL situation mostly with Broderick Jones

14:23 – how has JT Daniels doing with his situation

15:00 – do you need to talk to team about playing a team you are supposed to win by a lot

16:14 – Inside linebackers and how they are playing

17:11 – Xavier Truss play

17:54 – Goal to play JT Daniels

18:51 – Golfers on tour playing – and does golf help out football

20:05 – Importance for snaps on players trying to come back

21:19 – Flu vaccines