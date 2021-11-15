WATCH: Kirby Smart's Monday presser (Charleston So.)
Kirby Smart
0:00 – Opening Remarks (Dawgs for Pups and the game in Knoxville and last home game for seniors)
1:49 – Is it clear who are seniors due to the Covid situations
3:15 – Adam Anderson situation (have you talked with him)
3:39 – Playing DL entire game vs Tennessee
4:42 – Time situation with flu and taking separate planes
5:29 – Why do some positions rotate and some don’t?
7:34 – Seniors, can you describe them in 1-2 words
8:51 – Cross-training positions in the defensive backs area
9:48 – Playing FCS Opponents
11:39 – Injury situation
13:29 – OL situation mostly with Broderick Jones
14:23 – how has JT Daniels doing with his situation
15:00 – do you need to talk to team about playing a team you are supposed to win by a lot
16:14 – Inside linebackers and how they are playing
17:11 – Xavier Truss play
17:54 – Goal to play JT Daniels
18:51 – Golfers on tour playing – and does golf help out football
20:05 – Importance for snaps on players trying to come back
21:19 – Flu vaccines