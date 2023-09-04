0:00 – Opening comments and on Ball State

0:42 – How did you think the offensive line did in week one?

1:29 – What are the biggest improvements you want the team to do from game one to game two?

2:24 – You are facing Marquez Cooper again this season but on a different team?

2:44 – How does a defense find a rhythm?

4:01 – Is E.J. Lightsey injured?

4:15 – Do you have a coach who oversees walk-ons?

5:45 – What are decisions on running the ball right before the half?

6:29 – When did you become aware on Jarvis Jones situation?

6:45 – Ladd McConkey and Daijun Edwards injury situation?

7:45 – Do you think nerves were a problem for Carson Beck?

8:44 – What did you see in Mekhi Mews in wanting him? Have you given a walk-on a scholarship lately?

9:58 – How much freedom does a quarterback have in changing plays?

11:28 – How did you feel that C.J. Allen performed?

12:16 – Have you heard what Coach Brian Kelly said about UGA, the 2-time defending champion?

12:51 – How did Earnest Greene do in his first game?

13:55 – What does it say that Kendall Milton wanted to be out there while hurt?

15:18 – How much responsibility does a coordinator have in settling the players?

16:19 – Will Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint be able to play this week?

17:03 – How close is Smael Mondon being ready to go full-time?

17:51 – Thoughts on quarterback pressures from the team?

18:49 – What are your initial thoughts on Ball State from watching the Kentucky game?