WATCH: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
0:00 – Opening comments and on Ball State
0:42 – How did you think the offensive line did in week one?
1:29 – What are the biggest improvements you want the team to do from game one to game two?
2:24 – You are facing Marquez Cooper again this season but on a different team?
2:44 – How does a defense find a rhythm?
4:01 – Is E.J. Lightsey injured?
4:15 – Do you have a coach who oversees walk-ons?
5:45 – What are decisions on running the ball right before the half?
6:29 – When did you become aware on Jarvis Jones situation?
6:45 – Ladd McConkey and Daijun Edwards injury situation?
7:45 – Do you think nerves were a problem for Carson Beck?
8:44 – What did you see in Mekhi Mews in wanting him? Have you given a walk-on a scholarship lately?
9:58 – How much freedom does a quarterback have in changing plays?
11:28 – How did you feel that C.J. Allen performed?
12:16 – Have you heard what Coach Brian Kelly said about UGA, the 2-time defending champion?
12:51 – How did Earnest Greene do in his first game?
13:55 – What does it say that Kendall Milton wanted to be out there while hurt?
15:18 – How much responsibility does a coordinator have in settling the players?
16:19 – Will Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint be able to play this week?
17:03 – How close is Smael Mondon being ready to go full-time?
17:51 – Thoughts on quarterback pressures from the team?
18:49 – What are your initial thoughts on Ball State from watching the Kentucky game?