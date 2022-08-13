WATCH: Kirby Smart recaps UGA's first scrimmage

0:10 – welcoming remarks (about scrimmage and who is ahead)

1:54 – thoughts on running back room

3:25 – quarterback depth and how they looked at scrimmage

4:29 – injury situation (Arian Smith, Tate Ratledge, Earnest Greene, Kendall Milton)

5:55 – defensive line depth

6:45 – what did you see today on the inside linebackers

7:40 – any young wide receivers making plays

8:39 – is there a goal on sack total?

9:55 – De’Nylon Morrissette and Dillon Bell situation

11:09 – Malaki Starks and comparing scrimmages to back on G-Day

12:23 – second-year cornerbacks and replacing Derion Kendrick

13:15 – special teams’ battles

14:51 – Kenny McIntosh’s scrimmage and camp (other running backs, too)

15:49 – What more do you see from the offensive line?

16:53 – recruits at Georgia/Florida game?

17:38 – Jalen Carter and how handles his future expectations