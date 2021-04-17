UGASports - WATCH: Kirby Smart on top spring performers, standout G-Day players

Opening Statement..."I'll open with I was really pleased and happy to have, one, great weather, but our great fan support. I thought our students turned out well down there in the west end zone. It was good to see that atmosphere back over in the, what I call the old student section. It was great to have everybody there and supporting the players. So the atmosphere was good, no major injuries, which is great. We were able to get out there and scrimmage and do some things and really proud of our guys for the kind of spring we've had. We've had a tough, physical spring and 15 practices complete. Got a long way to go to get where we need to go. We've got to find some depth at some positions and we've got to get better at some other positions. But I thought our guys really competed hard today and just really enjoyed watching it and seeing it, the operation from the quarterbacks from the back end from where I get to sit and watch them call the huddle and call the plays."The vertical passing game struggling early on and performance of the defense..."I didn't see it that way. I saw it where I thought our guys came out a little bit slow but a lot of times the vertical passing game is based on your ability to run the ball and that wasn't our goal this game, to come out and establish the run and really run the ball hard. G-Days are built around a lot of two-minute drives. You want to go hurry-up. We want to throw and catch the ball. That reduces the risk of injury. So when you're doing that, there's a lot of intermediate passing game, kind of like we did in 7-on-7 before it. The defense is also playing some quarter, quarter, halves, which doesn't allow you to take the top off a lot of times. But I did think that we threw and caught the ball well. We didn't have all our arsenal out there in terms of wideouts but the ones that were out there, I thought they competed really well. Some of the DBs got to make plays and then some of them we didn't make plays but that's always going to be the case in a spring game. I was pleased with the effort and attitude of the guys with it, though."



Having JT Daniels all spring and his progress..."He's got command of the offense. He's got to be able to utilize the pocket. We work on that each and every day and I know coach (Todd) Monken is always driving that home with him, his ability to move in the pocket, step up. The offensive line has got to protect him and give him an opportunity. There were some times today where there were four-man rushes and got some pressure. Guys got pushed back into him and I think that's important, to allow him to step up into the pocket and move around and make plays down the field. But he has command of it. He understands it. The key is his decision-making process. We know the quarterback position, there's probably a decision that has to be made every single play and he manages that really well for us."



Plays or players that stood out, guys who impressed..."Yeah I thought Adonai (Mitchell), I thought all spring Adonai competed really well. He's a competitor. He makes plays down the field. For a guy who just enrolled and just got here, I thought he did a good job. I thought both James (Cook) and Zamir (White) made some plays in the passing game, able to get some catches and check downs and make some guys miss. Kendall, as well, had some good strong runs, which he has done spring. So a lot of those pop out."Defensively, it's hard to say without watching it. I did think Jalen Carter and Devonte Wyatt were disruptive inside with some inside stunts that helped us. Got quick pressure a couple of times, but for every positive, there's a flip side of that. We've got to protect better or we've got to tackle better."



On Darnell Washington and knowledge of the offense...“Well, it’s interesting. He wasn’t able to practice all spring, so he missed some time and just getting him back gave us another weapon, at least for this game. But he missed some time there, and I know his conditioning level is going to be important to him, to make sure he’s really in shape. He’s a great target, he’s a big target, he’s an athletic guy. He’s a weapon. We’ve got to find ways to be able to utilize him, both in the passing game and in the run game. Because he’s a weapon in both.”



The receivers more encouraging or are the cornerbacks behind?“I would probably argue every G-Day we’ve come out of you feel good about the wide-outs because you throw the ball so much in the G-Day game. There’s not like a G-Day I can remember come out of saying, Oh man we don’t have any wideouts. I’ve never felt any kind of negative way towards the defensive backs coming out of the spring game. They’ve given up yards in passing because this game is built around that. It’s probably a little unrealistic on some plays, whether the quarterback was sacked or not. That’s the hardest thing in this, because sometimes he has to step up and maybe make a throw, make a throw downfield when you don’t know if that actually would have happened or not. But we certainly have to improve in all those areas, and I know I’m looking forward to it. “I know we have a lot of wideouts. It’s going to be a really good competition come fall when we’re at 100 percent health at the wide receiver position. Because some of these guys who got all these opportunities in spring have really stepped up. And then at defensive back it doesn’t change, it’s day to day, we’ve got two safeties we feel like can play pretty good and are experienced. But at corner we’ve got to find guys that are pretty comfortable, can make plays down the field, and can make plays with their back to the wall.”



Value of DBs playing with 20,000 in the stands...“I’m hopeful it pays off. Next year in upcoming games. Because the opportunity to be a DB is not in the run game. You could have 25 run plays and they may never be involved in one of them at corner. And then the more you throw the ball the more you challenge them. You challenge them by what you call. But you also challenge them by putting air in the ball and throwing it around. So we got to challenge those guys. We’ll get to do that all summer in seven-on-seven. We’ve got to grow and get better and we’ve got good players, we’ve got to coach them up and get them ready to play at a high level. They’ll get challenged obviously in our opener and in conference play. The teams that we play next year, there’s some teams that can sling the ball. This game’s about skill. So if you’ve got skill level out on the perimeter, it’s hard to stop people. I don’t care who your corners are, how good your corners are, you’re not shutting people down.”



On Adonai Mitchell and his emergence...“We thought we was another talented player. He’s another one of those guys where we think we do as good as job as anybody in the country when it comes to evaluating players. It’s not about what they’re ranked, what the media says about them, what the rankings say. We watch the tape and the tape speaks volumes. It did in the case of Jordan Davis, it spoke volumes in the case of Adonai Mitchell. We thought he was a really good player. We didn’t care what anybody else thought. He’s a good football player. We evaluated him, kept recruiting him. He came in but we didn’t get to see him in the bowl practice, he actually got sick when he first got here and never got to have bowl practice with us. It was very unfortunate that he was with us like eight days and never got to practice once. Then he had to go go him, then he came back. "He worked out well. He’s gotten himself in decent shape; he needs to get in better shape, but he made plays. He made plays during the spring and when you’ve got guys like that who step up, it’s almost a bonus. We lost George, which forced him to play more, but he picked it up fast. When Jermaine went down he got even more reps. But we’re really excited. We think he’s a really good player. Probably the last three practices of spring ball were his best practices.”



On the quarterbacks and if it’s the best group he’s had in the room at one time...“Top to bottom I really feel real good about all four of them. I don’t know that we can say we’ve ever had four that you feel confident about. These four I feel really good about. I think they’re good football players. I think they’re bright, I think they are intelligent and they challenge themselves. It’s hard to compare it to other years as we’ve certainly had a talented quarterback room before, but with four guys you feel good about, it’s hard to have that in college football. They challenged themselves and to be honest we set our practices up where they get to develop. You only got to see a piece of that today, and it’s unfortunate, because there’s only one quarterback on the field at a time. In our practices, lot of times there are two out there and more reps available. So, we’re trying to get their growth to happen a little faster than it would without getting the reps.”



On the offensive line, what seen from Tate Ratledge, Justin Shaffer, Xavier Truss and Jamaree Salyer...“It’s all up for grabs. We’ll review the tape and see how they did. Jamaree didn’t get to practice all spring, he had some practices he had to miss so he might have been a little rusty out there. Tate’s been in the thick of it, he’s tough, he’s got a physical presence, he’s strong and does a great job in the weight room. In the SEC, you’ve got to have a firm pocket and you’ve got to be able to move people. You’re going to go against the best defensive lines every year in our conference and you’ve got to have some mass. You’ve got to have some guys who can sustain heavy rushers and we think Tate does a good job with that. Shaffer and Jamaree have been splitting some reps, and Jamaree has been doubling up with Truss. We’re not where we need to be with the offensive line. If we’re going to be a good team, we’ve got to protect the quarterback and we’ve got to be able to run the ball. That’s one of the areas we’re going to have to take the largest leaps to get where we want to go.”



On check downs in offense and yards after catch?“Part of being a quarterback is taking what the defense gives you. There was a lot of times today that that’s what was given. It may have been a two-minute situation, it may have been a long yardage situation. We’re trying defensively to get better at zone. We’re a man match. We don’t play a lot of man to man but we play man match. A lot of times your back is turned to the ball. We want to get better at zone, I thought defensively we did a much better job of forcing a check down. Now we’ve got to go physically and make the tackle. Offensively, when we hit the check down we’ve got to turn a 4 or 5 yard gain into 10 or 15-yard gains. That’s the only way we’re going to be elite is to do that.”



On JT’s command getting better since fall?“It’s hard to say a discernable difference because I felt like he had really good command last year. I never went into a game, the Mississippi State game was probably the most unknown but he had command then. He has command now. He has better understanding of his weapons. He’s got a boatload more reps of each one of those. I’m excited about what he can do. The decision-making is everything for that position. Get us out of a bad play. Get us to the next play. Play for the next down. Use four downs when possible and use a guy that can make us right. I know he’s gotten better, but a discernable difference, that’s hard to say. He had a good feel and command of the offense even last year.”





On Carson Beck this spring and today...“He had some good spring scrimmages. He had some good outings out there in the spring. We thought he throws the ball really well. He had a really good practice Thursday in terms of command of the offense, making decisions, using the players around him. He’s got a really good pocket presence. He’s natural at stepping up, moving in the pocket. He’s not a burner. He’s not going to go out there and outrun you, but they still have to tackle him and he’s a big man in terms of live play. I’m pleased with his progress. I think he got better. Carson didn’t always have the focus he needed last year as a freshman in terms of preparation, academics, on the field, off the field, in the meeting room. Now since we started this spring, he’s taken notes, he’s got command of it better. He’s doing better academically in the classroom. He’s trying to take a step forward and do some good things.”





On Ladd McConkey and did he take advantage of the opportunity this spring?“He gets a ton of reps. First of all, he’s got great toughness. He’s got great savvy. H has no fear. He’s taken some shots this spring and gets back up and keeps going. He’s in the competition for return game reps and my expectation is he competes. He’s going to go out and compete for special team jobs all over the place and compete at wide receiver to learn the offense, get a little bigger and stronger. He’s got real good quickness but I’m excited about Ladd. He’s a guy that’s going to be a good football player for us.”





Kicking game and Jake Camarda trying to many field goals..."Zirk (Jared Zirkel) has been injured, so we went with Camarda today to get him an opportunity. We don't get to travel, a lot of times, three kickers so you always want to have a backup kicker situation where you've got a guy in case a guy goes down. There's no better experience for a kicker than getting to kick field goals in a game so we felt strongly that Camarda would get to kick today in the game. He did. He got to kick field goals today in the game and didn't hit the ones that you'd like for him to hit but he's certainly going to get better. Camarda has a tremendous leg and you see that in the punts. You see the strength of his leg in the punts but he's the same way in field goals. He's just probably not as accurate as Pod (Jack Podlesny) is."