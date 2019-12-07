News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-07 20:53:01 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Kirby Smart and players address LSU blowout (FULL PRESS CONFERENCE)

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Full press conference

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}