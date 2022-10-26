On the excitement to play in his home state of Florida…

“Not really excitement. I want to go out there and do my job to help my team be victorious… I’m just ready to go out there and get this win and help my team in any way that I can.”

On his daily treatment routine…

“Depending on the day I may have class, other days I don’t. I wake up, on days that I don’t have class at like 7 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. Get here at 8 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Basically, I’m in the training room with Ron (Courson) until I have to go to Rankin. I watch a little film while I’m getting treatment. Basically, I’m just in there. Whatever is bothering me that day, I’m getting treatment on.”

On how the offensive line has improved over the season…

“They have definitely been working hard at all of their skill sets. Their pad level, moving people out of the way and getting to that second level. Making impact plays and helping us run.”