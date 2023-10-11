On how it feels to have both him and Daijun back healthy…

“I feel great about it, me and Daijun back. We both came in as freshman together and we were those young guys on the third team working together, and just to be out this point now where we’re both healthy and at a point to where we can both be on the field together is exciting, cause we’re out there every day together. We let each other know “Oh you should’ve hit that gap, or you should’ve done this or that”, so we just try to push each other to be great, so to be able to go out there and have success with somebody that makes me better every day, I’m excited.”

On his relationship with Daijun and what it’s like to watch him on the field…

“Daijun deserves everything that has come to him, nothing was really given to him, but he just continues to work. Even when we both came in, he just worked so hard, as you guys know he’s a pretty quiet guy so he’s not going to be super vocal, he’s just a workhorse and he just continues to come in and put that effort in every day. To be able to see him have success doing the things he works for makes me happy and it makes me want to just keep working with him.”

On what he thinks the running back room is capable of over the next six games…

“I feel like the sky is the limit with all the different backs we have. With everybody it’s a lot of different types of backs, I feel like it’ll be able to open up the offense and allow us to put different schemes in with different plays. I’m just excited for the running back room because we push each other every single day to make each other better. Getting through that barrier after a play we’ll come back to the huddle asking each other ‘did you see anything,’ just trying to get that feedback to try to make each other better. I just want to see everybody succeed.”