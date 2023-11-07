Kamari Lassiter

0:00 – What goes into the process of switching positions to the Star role? 0:46 – What is different during a week when you are going against a star player? 1:19 – Where has Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint grown as a player? 1:47 – Do you ever talk about not trailing in games? 2:20 – Where do you see development in Julian Humphrey? 2:48 – What is different about Ole Miss' offense? 3:15 – What stands out about Jaxson Dart? 3:30 – Any additional emphasis on 4th down since Ole Miss does that a lot? 4:00 – Do you study running backs ahead of time? 4:39 – Do you have a different mentality when facing a team that goes after it on 4th down? 5:07 – What do you and Javon Bullard compete on the field and also off the field? 5:53 – Compete with him in 2K or Madden?

On moving into the star role against Missouri... "I did kind of do a little bit of star when I first got here my freshman year when I first got here, and then I focused on corner for a long time. It was really Coach Fran [Brown], and he was like, 'I want our three on their three.' He asked Coach Smart, and the coaches felt good about it. They just taught me then game plan, worked with me all week, had some extra meetings, and just stuff like that. Going out into the game, I felt pretty confident to just go out there and fight for my brothers." On competing against high-level wide receivers... "It's just the level of competition. You come into a place like Georgia to play at a high level and play against the best players in the country. So, whenever you get the opportunity, you always want to make the most of it." On what he's learned from watching film for Ole Miss... "Ole Miss is a team that prides themselves on having really good skill players. They have a really good quarterback, really good running backs and really good guys on the outside. They can do a lot of tempo, so just being able to prepare for those weapons and a lot of tempo for their game. That's something we have to work on."

Tate Ratledge

0:00 – Does your role change when a defense pressures as much as Missouri did? 0:52 – Have you seen an improvement in the run blocking from the offensive line? 1:27 – How have you seen Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint improve? 2:05 – When do you start feeling how big the game is during the week? 3:18 – What have you seen from C.J. Allen and Raylen Wilson? 3:43 – What does it take to make 40 consecutive starts at Georgia (about Sedrick Van Pran)? 4:31 – Will you take part in the senior festivities this week?

On handling Missouri’s defense. . . “A lot of it has to do with remembering what’s happening during that play, so when you go on the sideline, you can make judgements and decide what they’re doing to give something away, so they can get it back up to the box. I think a lot of it involves just getting big. There’s a lot of times when you’ll be half on a half on a combo, half on a linebacker, so it kind of just depends, and having to deal with both at the same time. You’d like to get off a combo play and pick up a linebacker, but it doesn’t always work like that. I think a lot of it’s having a mindset that it’s going to happen and you know it’s coming, and dealing with it the best you can.” On where the offensive line is in terms of run blocking. . . “I think we’ve improved a lot over the year, and with that being said, there’s a lot more that we need to improve on. I think there’s some stuff that bothers us, and there’s some stuff that gives us trouble, and we work on it a lot in practice which really helps us. But yes, I have seen improvements from us as a whole group and individuals, so it’s been good to see.” On Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint’s progress over the years following his freshman year injury. . . “He’s really stepped into a leader role, and I think he did a really good job in that time of staying in during rehab and improving himself. He’s waited his turn, and now that it is his turn, he’s stepped into that leadership role and now he’s a big vocal voice of our offense and our team. I think he’s done a really good job.”

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

0:00 – Senior Day thoughts especially since you have come a long way 0:44 – Favorite moment since you have been at Georgia 1:03 – Why was the play that you broke your ankle your favorite play? 1:29 – What did you learn about yourself from that? 2:13 – Thoughts on how special his class is 3:00 – How good is this Ole Miss defense? 3:38 – Other than health, why have you been so successful this season? 4:06 – How is Brock Bowers doing in practice?

On the emotions he’ll be feeling on senior day… “This weekend will be breathtaking, to just see how fast time flies, it’s been a journey. Seeing where how far I’ve come from my freshman year until now, I’m just excited for the moment and thankful for the opportunity. Emotions are going to be high, but at the end of the day we have a job to do.” On his favorite moment in his time at Georgia… “Probably my first touchdown ever in my freshman year, that is definitely my favorite moment. I don’t care if I got hurt on that play that one is still my favorite.” On what stands out to him about the Ole Miss defense… “They’re a really good defense, they try to disrupt the run, they’re number one in the SEC in causing turnovers, and they’re number two in recovering fumbles I think. So, they’re a really good defense all around especially against the run. We just have to go in with a plan of action to find a way to attack and neutralize their way of play, so the run game can be efficient for us. We just have to go out there on Saturday and do our job and do our 1/11th.”

Malaki Starks

0:00 – What impresses you about Ole Miss’s passing game? 0:29 – What is it like on defense when your home crowd is super loud? 1:11 – Thoughts on Jaxson Dart especially as a runner 1:43 – Thoughts on how C.J. Allen and Raylen Wilson are doing as freshmen 2:26 – Tre Harris 2:52 – Jalon Walker 3:55 – Tell us about Kamari Lassiter and his changing positions 4:33 – What kind of leader is Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and going against him in practice? 5:24 – Curious to see the new CFP Rankings? 5:49 – How do you prepare for loud noise when you are the home team? 6:27 – Julian Humphrey’s performance and relationship with you, Julian and Daylen Everette? 7:31 – Any thoughts on Ole Miss' program during recruitment 8:24 – Will you be able to go to any of the Jefferson High School playoff games? 8:58 – When was there a shift for you to ‘stay at the present’?