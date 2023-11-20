Javon Bullard

On his earliest recollection of the Georgia vs Georgia Tech rivalry and its importance... "It's an in-state rival, Georgia Tech. It's been that way for years, going to continue to be that way, and like I said, this is more of a pride game than anything. We want to pride ourselves on running this state, so we definitely want to come out on top." On if having familiar faces (Dominick Blaylock, Brett Seither, and Buster Faulkner) on the other side adds to the rivalry this weekend... "I don't know if it adds anything, but like I said, it really doesn't matter who's over there. We want to win. Those are our guys. Those will always be our brothers, but at the end of the day they're on a different team this year, so we're going to try to come out with the victory." On his move to secure the PBU in the end zone against Tennessee and how much fun the team is having... "That's a little DB thing, a little seat belt action, but that's something that we do all around the country, just DBs as a collective group. But I mean it's fun, man. This game is fun. I feel like people put a little too much pressure in a sense. It's still a game. We're athletes. We're students. We're just playing the game that we love, playing the game that we've been playing since we were five or six years old. I know for me personally, there's never any pressure of playing the game, of doing something that I love to do. I don't really get into the streaks and things like that, but any time I step onto the field it's a pleasure. I'm grateful. I show tremendous gratitude. I'm thankful for the man above who gave me the opportunity to play this game. Any time I step out there with my brothers – I shed tears and I bled with those guys – so any time I get to step out there with them it's always going to be fun."

