WATCH: Javon Bullard and Oscar Delp
Javon Bullard
0:00 – Thoughts of this rivalry
0:20 – What are your impressions on Haynes King
0:55 – Did you get offered a scholarship from Georgia Tech?
1:32 – What will it be like facing Dominic Blaylock?
2:00 – Does it add to the rivalry that there are many familiar faces at Georgia Tech
2:29 – What was the breakdown on Tennessee’s first play and what did the defense do well after?
3:32 – Kamari Lassiter's improvement
4:13 – What was your reaction on Tykee Smith’s tackle and is that what the defensive backs are taught?
4:58 – What will it be like to play a night game vs. Tech and turn around the following week?
5:38 – How much fun is the team having?
6:48 – How much do you like doing the podcasts?
7:37 – Relationship you have with South Carolina’s Jalon Kilgore
8:30 – What are you thankful for with Thanksgiving coming up?
8:58 – How does Kirby Smart coach you for remaining to be stable?
On his earliest recollection of the Georgia vs Georgia Tech rivalry and its importance...
"It's an in-state rival, Georgia Tech. It's been that way for years, going to continue to be that way, and like I said, this is more of a pride game than anything. We want to pride ourselves on running this state, so we definitely want to come out on top."
On if having familiar faces (Dominick Blaylock, Brett Seither, and Buster Faulkner) on the other side adds to the rivalry this weekend...
"I don't know if it adds anything, but like I said, it really doesn't matter who's over there. We want to win. Those are our guys. Those will always be our brothers, but at the end of the day they're on a different team this year, so we're going to try to come out with the victory."
On his move to secure the PBU in the end zone against Tennessee and how much fun the team is having...
"That's a little DB thing, a little seat belt action, but that's something that we do all around the country, just DBs as a collective group. But I mean it's fun, man. This game is fun. I feel like people put a little too much pressure in a sense. It's still a game. We're athletes. We're students. We're just playing the game that we love, playing the game that we've been playing since we were five or six years old. I know for me personally, there's never any pressure of playing the game, of doing something that I love to do. I don't really get into the streaks and things like that, but any time I step onto the field it's a pleasure. I'm grateful. I show tremendous gratitude. I'm thankful for the man above who gave me the opportunity to play this game. Any time I step out there with my brothers – I shed tears and I bled with those guys – so any time I get to step out there with them it's always going to be fun."
Oscar Delp
00:00—Familiarity with Georgia-Tech rivalry
00:30—Brett Seither
01:09—Experience of playing at Neyland Stadium
01:41—Schedule during Thanksgiving week
02:07—Offensive line’s depth
02:46--Any repercussions for his drop at Tennessee?
03:41—Incident with Brock Bowers at Tennessee
04:16--Buster Faulkner
04:58—Carson Beck
05:17—Identity of this year’s team (in comparison to the past)
06:04—On not losing a game since he’s been at Georgia
06:33—Outlook on Georgia Tech
07:09—Any rules for iPhone usage?
07:46—Mike Bobo’s pregame speeches
08:23—Timing of catching passes from teammates (Carson Beck)
09:08—Beck for Heisman
On growing up in Georgia and his thoughts on the Georgia Tech rivalry compared to others…
"It is a huge one. The best team in the state wins, huge trophy, huge game. They look at it every year, we look at it every year. We have a lot of guys that are over there, that were here previously. It will be a fun one."
On the depth of the offensive line…
"We have known all year long that we have so much depth in the offensive line, we have 10 starters on the offensive line, we can play whoever we want. There is not going to be a drop off, like you would see on other teams. I think Coach (Stacy) Searels and Coach (Mike) Bobo do a really great job at preparing all these guys. We push each other, I have leaders like Sedrick (Van Pran) and Tate (Ratledge), as well as all the older guys on the line. It gets the younger guys ready quicker."
On how they are making their own legacy…
"We are figuring out more of our own identity every day. We just want to be more physical, tough team that goes into every game that tries to make every team quit. We do it every day at practice. We do not compare ourselves to any of the previous teams here. We are just trying to create our own legacy here, our own team and our own identity."