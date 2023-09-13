0:00 – What is it like to wait to finally get playing time

0:32 – Take back to recruitment from UGA to UNC to UGA

1:02 – Where are you developed the most

1:23 – The hardest part making a transition to center

1:45 – Is waiting for playing time discussed in OL room – plus where have you played most

3:15 – Who are some of the older OL have you learned the most from

4:00 – What are some of the things you want to work on

4:27 – How much has it helped having Sedrick Van Pran help you

4:54 – How long did it take to figure out the center position duties

5:22 – What have you seen with Amarius Mims

5:42 – What is the key in playing both center and guard

6:08 – What is the key of playing at a high level – and parents being both athletes

7:10 – What was your height and weight as a freshman and what is it now

7:52 – Is there a different vibe on playing against the SEC and the home winning streak

8:16 – What is the statement that this team wants to make

8:38 – Wilson would feel comfortable playing any o-line position at the next level

8:59 – How long did it take for you to learn how to make snaps