WATCH: Jared Wilson and Arian Smith
Jared Wilson
0:00 – What is it like to wait to finally get playing time
0:32 – Take back to recruitment from UGA to UNC to UGA
1:02 – Where are you developed the most
1:23 – The hardest part making a transition to center
1:45 – Is waiting for playing time discussed in OL room – plus where have you played most
3:15 – Who are some of the older OL have you learned the most from
4:00 – What are some of the things you want to work on
4:27 – How much has it helped having Sedrick Van Pran help you
4:54 – How long did it take to figure out the center position duties
5:22 – What have you seen with Amarius Mims
5:42 – What is the key in playing both center and guard
6:08 – What is the key of playing at a high level – and parents being both athletes
7:10 – What was your height and weight as a freshman and what is it now
7:52 – Is there a different vibe on playing against the SEC and the home winning streak
8:16 – What is the statement that this team wants to make
8:38 – Wilson would feel comfortable playing any o-line position at the next level
8:59 – How long did it take for you to learn how to make snaps
On where he has developed the most while playing at Georgia…
“Definitely the mental aspect. Coming out of high school I was a tackle. Then coming here, I moved to guard. I played a year and a half at guard and then I started playing center a little bit. The mental part was definitely the biggest jump for me coming to Georgia.”
On which upperclassmen offensive lineman has helped him learn the most…
“I feel like our room is one of the tightest groups in the country, honestly. We’re so close, we hang out outside of the facility. We do things off the field. If I have to say one guy, I’d probably say Sedrick (Van Pran). Moving to center is a lot, especially here in this offense and when Coach Monken was here and how he ran things. Sedrick has been a great mentor to me.”
On the key to being versatile along the offensive line…
“I think one thing I have is athleticism. I think I’m pretty athletic. Being able to move laterally from the left side to the right side then the middle of the line, I think my athleticism is where the versatility comes from.”
Arian Smith
0:00 – Do you ever think that you can run past safeties (and notify coaches)?
0:30 – Is there a mental way to prevent injuries
0:52 – Progress in Rara Thomas’s game
1:14 – C.J. Smith’s progress in comparison to you
1:35 – What has stood out in Roderick Robinson II
1:46 – What have you seen from Daylen Everette
2:06 – What about David Daniel-Sisavanh
2:30 – Do you recall when David was hit by a bus
2:46 – How have the wide receivers done this season
3:08 – What is the main thing that Ladd McConkey has done on the sideline
3:32 – How have you done this season and how can you improve
3:50 -- Tell us about you physicality too
4:10 – How important was it to have Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint back last week
4:31 – Has the team talked about playing against SEC teams as more important
On what some of his biggest physical and mental obstacles were coming back from injuries…
“The mental part of the obstacles I was facing just made me feel like I was weak. I didn’t feel like I was strong enough because I just couldn’t stay healthy. With that mental aspect, I just try to stay positive, and stay around my guys so they can keep me going.”
On Rara Thomas’ progress since getting to Georgia…
“He’s gotten much better with the play calling, by seeing single coverage and how he’s lining up. It’s only week three, but he’s really developed with seeing coverages, getting lined up and making plays.”
On Daylen Everette…
“He has the ability to really stay patient. A lot of guys will fall for the first move, but he’s not going to fall for the first move. He’s got some great catch-up speed, so those two things are what he’s been really good at.”