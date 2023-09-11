Jamon Dumas-Johnson

0:00 – On C.J. Allen’s performance through two games 0:39 – What’s the key to practicing like a starter? 1:12 – How significant is it for Smael Mondon to return to team 1:46 – Xavian Sorey “practicing like a starter” 2:40 – What stands out to Dumas-Johnson on defense through two games 3:18 – Opinion of the defensive line’s play through two games 4:09 – If playing an SEC opponent is any different than otherwise 4:38 – The “cool” pass rush through two games 5:19 – The defense playing to its “standard” 6:24 – Thoughts on last year’s South Carolina game 7:25 – On playing against QB Spencer Rattler 8:04 – Playing “winning football” at inside linebacker 9:12 – Along with Mondon, his growth and development at Georgia 9:45 – How would you describe Smael Mondon?

On what getting Smael Mondon back to full strength means to the linebacker room... "It means a lot. It creates depth in our linebacker room … Basically, it just creates depth for us. A lot of comfortable people in that room. A lot of leadership in that room. The older guys show the younger guys how to do it and that's how we lead the room." On the defense through the first two games... "Coach always says the biggest jump in the season is from game one to game two and I feel like we did that pretty well last week. We didn't do what we wanted to do exactly last Saturday, but we created havoc. That's something we preach. That's pretty much it. The three turnovers we had compared to the zero we had in the first game; it was a big jump for us."

Tate Ratledge

0:00 – The honor of wearing the No. 77 jersey 0:41 – How did the offensive line do on Saturday 0:59 – Specifically what can you do to improve 1:27 – What is a film session with Coach Searles like 2:00 – Do you talk with Coach Searles about northwest Georgia 2:25 – Mullet update 2:57 – Thoughts on Amarius Mims 3:37 – Advice to the the young offensive line about playing their first SEC game 4:09 – Does Carson Beck still cut the hair 4:50 – Thoughts on Dillon Bell’s play at running back 5:25 – Thoughts on last season as SEC as it is 5:46 – Facing on experienced South Carolina defensive line 6:19 – Art of blocking 6:50 – What did you learn from NIL podcast work

On their performance against Ball State… “There is definitely a lot of room for improvement. We have to be more physical, get more movement, open up better holes for our backs to hit. Personally, it just wasn’t our standard. I think there’s a lot of ways to improve in that and it all starts in practice and how we approach things.” On specific things he wants to improve this week… “Physicality, wanting to finish people. We need to have a mindset to go out there and make somebody quit. I think that’s what it takes to play in the trenches anywhere, but I’d like to see that mindset out of all of us, and have it be a consistent mindset, not just a once-a-week kind of thing. We need to go out there and improve on something everyday and work towards that.”

Tykee Smith

0:00 – On Malaki Starks' play 0:30 – How long do you get to wear the necklace? 0:58 – Kirby’s comments on practice 1:39 – Feelings with a couple of starts under your belt 2:03 – Facing Spencer Rattler 2:23 – Did you get to watch AD Mitchell and Jermaine Burton 2:57 – What is like being named captain? 3:27 – Cross-training players like David Daniel Sisavanh 3:51 – What kind of leader are you? 4:17 – Tell me about the ‘Star’ position under Will Muschamp 4:59 – How big were the three turnovers 5:17 – Facing Antwane Wells 5:41 – Thoughts on Dillon Bell running the ball 6:09 – How hard was it without playing much time at Georgia