WATCH: Jacob Hood commitment, UGA-Clemson visitors, and Vault questions

It's game week for the University of Georgia. Nevertheless, recruiting never stops.

Jacob Hood announced his commitment yesterday. Overall the commitment was the sixteenth in the Class of 2022 for the Bulldogs. Also, the pledge from the 6-foot-8 and 330-pound offensive linemen bumped Georgia up to sixth in the Rivals team rankings.

The UGASports recruiting staff had plenty of written content on Hood yesterday. Last night, as is done each Monday night at 8:15 pm EST, the UGASports recruiting staff went live on the UGASports YouTube channel. In this latest episode, we talked about the impact of the Jacob Hood commitment for Georgia. Jed, Trent, and I also touched on the importance of tomorrow being September 1 and the process of programs being allowed to directly contact 2023 prospects. Finally, we discussed the visitor list for the Georgia-Clemson matchup in Charlotte and took Vault questions.

Thanks to those who tune in live each week. If you missed the show, no worries. Below are the video and audio replay. We hope you'll watch and, or listen and subscribe for future content.