Opening statement…

“Really, really proud of our kids. But it hurts in there right now, and that’s good to see. It hurts, it hurts those kids and our coaches and our fans, I’m sure, too. You have a chance to beat the number one team in the country and back-to-back national champions at home. The feeling that you get if you can pull that off is just ecstatic and you can certainly build off of that, and hopefully we can build off of the way we played better today. But it hurts, and it’s disappointing that we didn’t find a way to get it done today, but I am really proud of our kids.”

On being more active in play calling today…

“I was really active in the planning, and I approved of every call that was on the call sheet, so I thought we were playing solid. We’ve got to make a few more throws and catches when we have to, and I thought we missed some runs. Check the third downs, I think you look back at this game and you look at third downs. Look at our third down offense, you look at our third down defense, and that's where the game was lost for us.”