WATCH: Glenn Schumann and Travaris Robinson

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

GLENN SCHUMANN

0:00 - Introduction

0:34 – What offensive players are giving troubles to the defense

1:43 – What does it take to be a good defensive teacher

2:10 – What did you know about Travaris Robinson

2:40 – Tell us more about Travaris Robinson and Donte Williams

3:05 – How has roles and duties changed with the Will Muschamp situation

4:07 – Tell us about CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson and how Smael Mondon is coming along

4:58 – Will Muschamp's influence on Travaris Robinson

5:40 – Younger players and veterans taking the next steps

6:28 – How can you maximize the use of Jalon Walker

7:40 – Talk about how you got started in coaching

9:13 – How to get the most out of Mykel Williams

10:18 – Talk about the outside linebackers

12:08 – What can you tell us at this Clemson team compared to the last time Georgia faced Clemson

13:36 – Talk about the cornerbacks

14:40 – Tell us about KJ Bolden’s performance

15:55 – Ellis Robinson, Xzavier McLeod Troy Bowles’ playing

17:45 – What did Joenel Aguero from last season to what he is doing this camp

Transcript coming soon

TRAVARIS ROBINSON

0:00 - Introduction

0:23 – What do Will Muschamp, Nick Saban and Kirby Smart have in common

1:13 – How much was Coach Muschamp’s influence helped you

2:30 – Building a relationship with Malaki Starks

3:56 – What is Will Muschamp’s role as an analyst?

4:53 – Tell us about Donte Williams

5:58 – Tell us about the steps that Joenel Aguero has taken

7:08 – Do you and Malaki Starks still do the morning runs?

7:35 – Compare Nick Saban and Kirby Smart’s similarities and differences

8:25 – What have you seen from the freshmen safety players

10:00 – How is practicing against Carson Beck help the defense

11:16 – The "simplification" of UGA's defense

12:14 – How often do you find yourself saying things like the way Will Muschamp said things

13:06 – What did you tell Kirby Smart and other coaches when you coached vs them before

13:41 - Is the secondary a very difficult place to start freshmen

14:58 – Is Mike Bobo the same guy from when you knew him at South Carolina to now

15:58 – What has impressed you about Glenn Schumann

Transcript coming soon  

