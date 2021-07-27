WATCH - Georgia Recruiting: Rumors vs. Facts (Episode 3)

Recruiting never stops. The July dead period is over and the Georgia campus is once again open for visits this week. Georgia is expected to host a ton of talent in Athens over the five days for a camp and a cookout. The UGASports recruiting staff has all the details.

Myself and Jed May hosted the most recent episode of Georgia Recruiting: Rumors vs. Facts. During the show, we, as always, answered the questions of the loyal members of UGASports.com. This week the questions ranged from those about who is committing next, to the importance of the Clemson game vs that of the College Football Playoff for recruiting. Jed and I talked about 2023 quarterbacks that Georgia is targeting, who in the Class of 2022 Georgia has momentum with, expected visitors for this week, the impact of SEC expansion on recruiting, and much more.

