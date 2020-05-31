Watch five-star Tony Grimes break down his top four
Five-star Tony Grimes is the caliber of prospect that could play for any team across the country. The Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne cornerback just narrowed his lengthy offer sheet down to Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Texas A&M and a decision could come sooner than he anticipated. Check out the video above to hear Grimes breakdown of his shortlist and future plans.
