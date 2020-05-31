 Watch five-star Tony Grimes break down his top four
Watch five-star Tony Grimes break down his top four

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Five-star Tony Grimes is the caliber of prospect that could play for any team across the country. The Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne cornerback just narrowed his lengthy offer sheet down to Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Texas A&M and a decision could come sooner than he anticipated. Check out the video above to hear Grimes breakdown of his shortlist and future plans.

