On if he had a moment this year where he learned what it took to be a collegiate tackle...
"Honestly, I'll say against Auburn. That was my first away game playing in the SEC in a big stadium like Jordan-Hare. A lot of people say it's kind of difficult to play in there, and I experienced that on the first drive not being able to hear that snap and all that stuff. So, just little stuff like that - stuff you hear from the other guys that you actually get to experience. That was my moment, for sure."
On what motivates him going into the Orange Bowl...
"It's definitely not the ideal situation, but when I look at guys like Sedrick Van Pran, Xavier Truss, or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, just knowing that we could send them off as the winningness class in Georgia history, that sparks a fire in, I'm pretty sure, everybody in this team. So, just playing for that will give us a purpose to play for, and we definitely have a spark."
On where he has improved the most the season...
"I would say, honestly, communication. That was one of the biggest things. Just being out their echoing, communicating calls. Sometimes you see something and have to get it all the way down to Sed. I would say that is one of the biggest things about being an offensive lineman - the communication and echoing everything, all the calls, making sure everybody is on the same page. I would say that communication is one of the things I tried to improve myself on during the year."
On what advice he would give the early enrollees…
“Just go out there, work as hard as you can and go 100 percent every play. I mean, you get out there and get a feel for everything. You’re not really learning anything yet but getting a feel for what it’s like to go against the older guys and these bigger guys. Just really go as hard as you can.”
On what the last two weeks have been like with changes in the program…
“We’ve been treating it just how we treat every week. We were preparing the same way that we prepared for Ohio State last year. They got that kind of whole schedule that we go off of for the bowl games and weeks before, and we’ve just been following that same thing. It’s just been a normal week for us just preparing for another game.”
On the impact of participating in bowl practices before heading into his freshman season…
“It’s huge. It’s exciting. You’re really eager to get up here once you make that decision on where you’re going. It’s fun to get up here, get around some of the older guys and really just get a feel for what it’s like, how different it is from high school and getting that sneak peek of what you’re about to get into.”
On the team’s approach heading into the Orange Bowl…
“We’re approaching it the same way as any other week. Everybody attacking in practice. We’re trying to look at it as trying to go out there and have an opportunity to finish the year out right.”
On what freshman has surprised him in practice…
“It’s kind of tough to say right now because they just got thrown out into the fire. I think once they go through the spring, we’ll be able to see a little bit more.”
On the team’s mood in practice…
“Everybody has been attacking the workouts and practice the same as any in-season game. I haven’t noticed any difference.”
On preparing for Florida State’s receivers with the team’s opt-outs…
“On tape, they have different guys that will stepping up now. We’re looking at it like any other game still."