On if he had a moment this year where he learned what it took to be a collegiate tackle...

"Honestly, I'll say against Auburn. That was my first away game playing in the SEC in a big stadium like Jordan-Hare. A lot of people say it's kind of difficult to play in there, and I experienced that on the first drive not being able to hear that snap and all that stuff. So, just little stuff like that - stuff you hear from the other guys that you actually get to experience. That was my moment, for sure."

On what motivates him going into the Orange Bowl...

"It's definitely not the ideal situation, but when I look at guys like Sedrick Van Pran, Xavier Truss, or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, just knowing that we could send them off as the winningness class in Georgia history, that sparks a fire in, I'm pretty sure, everybody in this team. So, just playing for that will give us a purpose to play for, and we definitely have a spark."

On where he has improved the most the season...

"I would say, honestly, communication. That was one of the biggest things. Just being out their echoing, communicating calls. Sometimes you see something and have to get it all the way down to Sed. I would say that is one of the biggest things about being an offensive lineman - the communication and echoing everything, all the calls, making sure everybody is on the same page. I would say that communication is one of the things I tried to improve myself on during the year."