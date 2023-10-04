WATCH: Dillon Bell and Sedrick Van Pran
Dillon Bell
0:00 – Keys to learning two positions
0:36 – What is a typical day in practice when you play two positions?
1:07 – How big was it to have Ladd McConkey back?
1:38 – Is there any part of you that wants to lobby as a full-time running back?
2:23 - As an offensive player, do you have a preference for getting the ball first?
3:06 – Ever think of a dual role at the next level?
3:33 – How much did your experience in high school help you play multiple positions?
3:55 – How much more comfortable are you now playing both positions?
4:21 – Coach Bryan McClendon coaching Deebo Samuel
5:03 – Kentucky's secondary
5:30 – What is the vibe/excitement in the locker room for this week
On his progression in balancing playing two positions…
“I feel like as I practice the role more, my confidence gets higher and higher each time especially with coaches helping me every day at practice and making sure I know the plays. As I continue to practice the plays, it increases my confidence.”
On Ladd McConkey’s return…
“It’s always great to have Ladd back out there. He’s one of the veteran guys on the team. It’s great to have his leadership back. We were all smiling when he was making clutch plays on third downs.”
On if he’s considered playing a hybrid role at the next level…
“Most definitely. That’s something I would love to pursue. That Deebo Samuel role, Ty Montgomery, Cordarrelle Patterson, guys like that.”
Sedrick Van Pran
0:00 – Experience playing against Kentucky
1:10 – Preparing for the style of Kentucky
2:05 – Where do you see the OL right now?
2:51 – Is playing physically the team’s identity?
3:55 – Playing against Deone Walker of Kentucky
4:43 – What is the week of practice like when you know you will play a true DT?
6:01 – What is the feeling playing in a big game (vibe in the locker room)?
7:20 – Where has Micah Morris improved the most?
8:20 – As an offensive player, do you have a preference for getting the ball first?
On being physical against Kentucky…
"That is something we try to hang our head on every year if I'm being honest, saying what Coach Smart preaches. I think the biggest thing is that we try our hardest to be a physical team and go out there and depend on the run, stopping the run as well. That's what we want to be able to do. This will be a physical game. Their goal as well is to run the ball and stop the run. At the end of the day, it will be about who can execute the best and go from there."
On the energy going into Saturday night's game…
"The guys are definitely excited. I think they are really looking forward to the opportunity. The biggest thing is not becoming too excited or becoming too overstimulated. It's understanding the game has to be played day in and day out. You can't play the game on Monday or Tuesday and be burnt out by Friday. You have to take it in stride. You have to prepare the right way, give yourself a break in between that, and then get back to work. That's the biggest thing is being able to handle those emotions and understanding that there is a level of excitement. There is a level of relaxation that comes with it in between that builds up throughout the week and goes on until you finally get to that climax of preparation."
On his preparation to face Kentucky’s defense…
"For me specifically, I prefer to be covered up just by the simple fact that it's usually a beating. You don't have to read too much or process what your guards doing, what that guard or that three tick's doing. You don't also have to process what that linebacker is doing. It's usually very simple in what you're doing for that assignment. Typically, it's either one of two things – either that guy is going to rock you or he's going to play into you. Somebody's going to fill that A-gap in. It's just going to be a matter of who's going to do their job the best. Speaking for me as a center, I kind of prefer to do that, especially with what a great guy they have, just a really good, really strong, really stealth guy. I think it's a great challenge for myself this week. You kind of look forward to things like that as a competitor. I just want to go out there and compete to the highest level and hope that I can shine some glory on God."