Dan Jackson

0:00 – How have you felt from your injury 0:39 – Do you think you are back to “Dan Speed” 1:07 – Thoughts when you made the travel roster the first time 1:36 – Biggest challenge in replacing Javon Bullard 2:01 – Joenel Aguero progress 2:25 – Confidence in the secondary if Javon Bullard can’t play 2:58 – How is the travel roster news is delivered 3:18 – Have you worn the $MOBB chain to class and how it start? 4:04 – The Georgia/Auburn rivalry 4:38 – What was your first travel roster game 4:50 – Tell us about this Auburn team 5:06 – Auburn’s dual-threat quarterbacks and how to deal with them

On his memories of making the travel roster for the first time… “It’s a great honor. It’s what I wanted to do the first day I stepped on campus here, no matter what it looks like. If you’re in a special teams role or a starter on defense – no matter what it is, any time you make the bus is a true honor, and I think it should be everybody’s goal.” On his confidence in the secondary if Javon Bullard cannot play… “That starts every day at practice. It started yesterday at practice. You’ve got to treat every game like you’re the starter no matter what position you’re in or what string you’re in. We all prepare the same way from our ones to our threes. Coach [Glenn] Schumann and Coach [Will] Muschamp always say if you’re in the game, you’re a starter, so I think that’s how everybody prepares.” On the Georgia-Auburn rivalry… “It’s always a battle every time we go to Auburn no matter what. I got to play a good bit there two years ago, and I’m very thankful for that experience. Their fan base is a lot like ours. They’re going to bring it every Saturday, and I’m just excited to play there again.” On what stands out about the Auburn’s offense… “They have a great offense. They have great quarterbacks and great running backs, but we’re going to be ready for the run and pass. No matter what, we’ll be prepared for both.”

Tramel Walthour

0:00 – How was the week of practice 0:33 – What does Warren Brinson mean to the defensive line 0:58 – Challenges of Auburn’s offensive line 1:15 – How do you deal with dual-threat quarterbacks 1:54 – What do you remember making your first travel roster 2:40 – Favorite memories of the Georgia/Auburn rivalry 3:22 – How do you define the standard at Georgia 3:57 – What is your confidence in the DL if Mykell Williams can’t play 4:25 – Where does Jordan Hare rank in terms of playing road games 4:59 – How has communication in terms of crowd noise been this week