WATCH: Dan Jackson and Tramel Walthour

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

Dan Jackson

0:04 – His return off of injury—and return to the field last Saturday

0:32 – Isn’t comfortable speaking about his rehab

1:01 – Development of the young cornerbacks

1:31 – What it takes to be successful as a walk-on, like himself and Mekhi Mews

2:09 – Who is UGA’s top walk-on safety?

2:37 – UGA limiting explosive plays, and being on the same page

3:08 – Javon Bullard’s transition to his new position

3:45 – Opinion of Justyn Rhett

4:03 – Malaki Starks’ coverage skills

4:42 – If he’s on scholarship or not—and if walk-ons are treated differently than the other players

5:35 – Ball State’s offense

6:00 – Ball State’s RB Marquez Cooper

6:31 – How freshman C.J. Allen did against UT Martin

Tramel Walthour

0:00 – Why he decided to return another year to UGA

0:23 – On Jordan Hall

0:46 – On Mykel William’s development

1:22 – Any post-football plans?

1:51 – Where he and the defensive line can improve from game one

2:21 – “Tricks” he’s picked up from the greats at UGA

2:48 – How he helps the young defensive linemen

3:20 – Ball State’s offense

3:56 – Christian Miller’s development

4:22 – Any nicknames for the defensive line? For “Old Head”?

