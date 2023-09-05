WATCH: Dan Jackson and Tramel Walthour
Dan Jackson
0:04 – His return off of injury—and return to the field last Saturday
0:32 – Isn’t comfortable speaking about his rehab
1:01 – Development of the young cornerbacks
1:31 – What it takes to be successful as a walk-on, like himself and Mekhi Mews
2:09 – Who is UGA’s top walk-on safety?
2:37 – UGA limiting explosive plays, and being on the same page
3:08 – Javon Bullard’s transition to his new position
3:45 – Opinion of Justyn Rhett
4:03 – Malaki Starks’ coverage skills
4:42 – If he’s on scholarship or not—and if walk-ons are treated differently than the other players
5:35 – Ball State’s offense
6:00 – Ball State’s RB Marquez Cooper
6:31 – How freshman C.J. Allen did against UT Martin
Tramel Walthour
0:00 – Why he decided to return another year to UGA
0:23 – On Jordan Hall
0:46 – On Mykel William’s development
1:22 – Any post-football plans?
1:51 – Where he and the defensive line can improve from game one
2:21 – “Tricks” he’s picked up from the greats at UGA
2:48 – How he helps the young defensive linemen
3:20 – Ball State’s offense
3:56 – Christian Miller’s development
4:22 – Any nicknames for the defensive line? For “Old Head”?