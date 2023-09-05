0:04 – His return off of injury—and return to the field last Saturday

0:32 – Isn’t comfortable speaking about his rehab

1:01 – Development of the young cornerbacks

1:31 – What it takes to be successful as a walk-on, like himself and Mekhi Mews

2:09 – Who is UGA’s top walk-on safety?

2:37 – UGA limiting explosive plays, and being on the same page

3:08 – Javon Bullard’s transition to his new position

3:45 – Opinion of Justyn Rhett

4:03 – Malaki Starks’ coverage skills

4:42 – If he’s on scholarship or not—and if walk-ons are treated differently than the other players

5:35 – Ball State’s offense

6:00 – Ball State’s RB Marquez Cooper

6:31 – How freshman C.J. Allen did against UT Martin