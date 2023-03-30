WATCH: Chaz Chambliss and Xavier Truss
CHAZ CHAMBLISS
On now being a veteran among the outside linebackers:
"I mean it's kind of weird, because I had Robert Beal Jr. and Nolan Smith. All those guys were older than me or at the age I am right now when I came in. Right now, it's just embracing that role and trying to help the young guys."
On lessons taken from the graduating seniors:
"Just being there for the young guys like they were for me. They were there for me and helped me get through all the times as a freshman because that's a long journey to where you get to playing shape."
On his focus this spring to improve:
"Being more fluid in my coverage and also just perfecting the pass-rush."
XAVIER TRUSS
On his journey since coming to Georgia:
"It's been a long journey. For the last almost five years now, I have been on a crazy and incredible ride. I have made so many different relationships over the past five years and have learned so much, even at my position with a lot of different position coaches. These last five years have been a blessing to my own personal growth."
On the depth of the returners on the offensive line:
"I think it's definitely important. I think it gives us a leg up. There's a lot of maturity and a lot of experience on our offensive line, especially having Tate (Ratledge), Sederick (Van Pran), and myself and all of the guys back, even (Amarius) Mims. It's a huge help. This will be a great year for Mims. If we all just work hard, it will work out."
On what areas of the game he is focusing on during the spring:
"This spring I've been working on, in my pass set, throwing my hands, punching and staying low. Last year we had a really good year, pass protection-wise. For me, watching the little things on film, I definitely played a little too high. Even in the run game, I played high. It's harder for me, being tall, to stay low and be interior. Focusing on staying low and continuing to drive my feet. In the run game, my combo blocking and making sure I am staying low and square. That way when we have combo blocks in a game, it is easy and looks effortless."