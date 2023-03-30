On now being a veteran among the outside linebackers:

"I mean it's kind of weird, because I had Robert Beal Jr. and Nolan Smith. All those guys were older than me or at the age I am right now when I came in. Right now, it's just embracing that role and trying to help the young guys."

On lessons taken from the graduating seniors:

"Just being there for the young guys like they were for me. They were there for me and helped me get through all the times as a freshman because that's a long journey to where you get to playing shape."

On his focus this spring to improve:

"Being more fluid in my coverage and also just perfecting the pass-rush."