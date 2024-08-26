WATCH: Carson Beck and Mykel Williams
Carson Beck
0:00 – Coming back to win a National Championship
1:02 – Memories of the 2021 Clemson game
2:17 – How much better do you feel this opener compared to last season’s opener?
3:17 – Thoughts on Georgia’s defense from seeing them in practice
4:11 – Georgia’s running backs
5:05 – Maintain atmosphere in the locker room when you have bigger NIL deals
6:48 – How has the process been with new helmet communication rules?
7:35 – Who is Clemson from what you have seen on film?
8:27 – Culture changes on the team compared to how it was for the opener in 2021
9:17 – What have you seen from Dillon Bell?
10:06 – What does it mean to be so much more confident this season compared to last season?
11:09 – How much does the helmet radio communication help?
11:59 – Chemistry with the receiving corp (new guys and veterans)
.
On coming back for another season…
"I've said that now a bunch of times that that was probably the main reason for me coming back. Coming back and finishing the job and winning that national championship. I think the team is really excited, especially as head into a true game week. It's been a while. Our last game was against Florida State and honestly, for me, it seems like yesterday, and it also seems like so long ago. I know the team's excited; I know I'm excited, especially as we really start to prep. I know that the sense of urgency has definitely been up. You go through fall camp; you really focus on you. You get out of camp; you really start to hone in on your week one, which is Clemson for us. I know the guys are super excited, I'm super excited as we prepare for this game."
On memories from the 2021 Clemson game…
"It was a crazy game, first off. By crazy I mean there wasn't much offense involved in that game. I think it was 10-3, if I'm correct. Really good defenses, I remember their defense being really good that year. Our defense was really good that year as well, having spent a lot of time on the scout team going against them. Going back to then, obviously it's a very different situation compared to now. It's crazy to see how time goes, how things can change. Going back to then, just remembering how good of a team they are. Them coming in, being ranked. Us coming in, being ranked. How big of a match up that is to come into week one. Now, full circle coming again three or four years later and seeing the same exact thing coming back, but actually being the starter this time."
On differences from starting Week One last season…
"It's very different, some of the nerves I had last year going into week one are not present. I'm very anxious to get out on the field, very excited, I have a lot of energy heading into week one considering we haven't played in so long. It's definitely a different mindset, same approach but in a different way. Seeing the difference between game one to game fourteen last year, I am excited to see what the jump is going to be from game fifteen to however many games we end up playing this season.
On expectations for the Georgia defense…
"Fall camp is always very difficult, playing against our defense especially in the conditions of the Georgia summer, the Georgia heat. It's a hundred degrees out there, you get out in that stadium, and it feels like a hundred and ten. There is no wind, the air is trapped in the stadium in those scrimmage games and our defense has done an unbelievable job. Those coaches have those guys so well-prepared week in and week out, especially playing against us they see our stuff every single day, they go walk through it they come out to the scrimmage, they know we are going to run this and that, it's almost like they are covering everything. We have a lot of talented guys that are going to make plays against our defense and so do other teams, but I have a lot of confidence in our defense, and I think they are going to do some really special things this year.
.
Mykel Williams
0:00 – Thoughts on Clemson and Week One
0:20 – Transition to moving to the Jack role
0:45 – What are the differences in your position?
1:02 – Jahzare Jackson and what he brings
1:28 – Thoughts on Clemson and this rivalry
2:07 – What does a successful season look like to you?
2:27 – Who do you think are under the radar players on this roster?
2:45 – What have you seen on Christen Miller?
3:00 - Joseph Jonah-Ajonye's progression
3:26 – How would you describe Carson Beck as a teammate?
3:52 – Which is the hardest Georgia running backs is the hardest to bring down in practice?
4:17 – Thoughts on playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
4:40 – What have you seen from Monroe Freeling?
5:17 – What do you want people to say about Georgia’s defense?
5:40 – Thoughts on Clemson running back
5:57 – Carson Beck and leadership
6:21 – Oscar Delp and replacing Brock Bowers
.
On facing Clemson in the opener…
“Clemson is a great team. Watching a little tape on them. Great quarterback, great offensive scheme.”
On his position change…
“There is not really too much change. A little bit of stuff is different, it is kind of the same thing.”
On how his role has changed…
“I would not really say it has changed. I would just say I do a little bit more on first and second down.”
On offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson…
“Exactly that, huge. He has extremely long arms. He has the athleticism in his body, so he definitely has the talent to be somebody with a lot of hard work and dedication.”