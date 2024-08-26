On coming back for another season…

"I've said that now a bunch of times that that was probably the main reason for me coming back. Coming back and finishing the job and winning that national championship. I think the team is really excited, especially as head into a true game week. It's been a while. Our last game was against Florida State and honestly, for me, it seems like yesterday, and it also seems like so long ago. I know the team's excited; I know I'm excited, especially as we really start to prep. I know that the sense of urgency has definitely been up. You go through fall camp; you really focus on you. You get out of camp; you really start to hone in on your week one, which is Clemson for us. I know the guys are super excited, I'm super excited as we prepare for this game."

On memories from the 2021 Clemson game…

"It was a crazy game, first off. By crazy I mean there wasn't much offense involved in that game. I think it was 10-3, if I'm correct. Really good defenses, I remember their defense being really good that year. Our defense was really good that year as well, having spent a lot of time on the scout team going against them. Going back to then, obviously it's a very different situation compared to now. It's crazy to see how time goes, how things can change. Going back to then, just remembering how good of a team they are. Them coming in, being ranked. Us coming in, being ranked. How big of a match up that is to come into week one. Now, full circle coming again three or four years later and seeing the same exact thing coming back, but actually being the starter this time."

On differences from starting Week One last season…

"It's very different, some of the nerves I had last year going into week one are not present. I'm very anxious to get out on the field, very excited, I have a lot of energy heading into week one considering we haven't played in so long. It's definitely a different mindset, same approach but in a different way. Seeing the difference between game one to game fourteen last year, I am excited to see what the jump is going to be from game fifteen to however many games we end up playing this season.

On expectations for the Georgia defense…

"Fall camp is always very difficult, playing against our defense especially in the conditions of the Georgia summer, the Georgia heat. It's a hundred degrees out there, you get out in that stadium, and it feels like a hundred and ten. There is no wind, the air is trapped in the stadium in those scrimmage games and our defense has done an unbelievable job. Those coaches have those guys so well-prepared week in and week out, especially playing against us they see our stuff every single day, they go walk through it they come out to the scrimmage, they know we are going to run this and that, it's almost like they are covering everything. We have a lot of talented guys that are going to make plays against our defense and so do other teams, but I have a lot of confidence in our defense, and I think they are going to do some really special things this year.