Brock Bowers

0:00 – How do you feel after coming back? 0:28 – When did the decision happen to have the surgery and were you aware of others and how quickly they came back? 1:20 – What goes through your head when you hear that you shouldn’t play? 1:45 – Do you have a high pain tolerance just from playing football? 2:10 – Was it important that you played in Sanford Stadium one more time? 2:35 – What did that touchdown catch mean to you last week after what you went through? 3:15 – What was it like the first few times when you were getting better in practice? 3:45 – Was it reassuring that players were going after your ankle and kept going? 4:32 – Do you wear extra equipment or doing anything to your ankles now? 5:04 – What was the timeline leading up to last week on you coming back? 5:34 – Is there anything you felt that you learned from yourself after what you went through? 6:16 – What was going through your mind when you got injured? 6:45 – Who did you lean on the most during your rehab? 7:24 – Oscar Delp on how he played in Brock's absence 7:51 – What went through your mind regarding the transition from Coach Monken to Coach Bobo? 8:23 – Did anyone give you any recommendations on what to wear since after the injury?

On his first snaps back after his injury... "I'm feeling pretty good. I'm a little sore after the game, but that's to be expected. Just haven't played in three or four weeks, or whatever. But yeah, I'm excited to go on the road and play at Neyland. I think it's going to be a fun environment to play in. I'm just excited." On getting to in play the final game of the season at Sanford Stadium... "I didn't have my mind really locked in on it [being the last home game of the season], but once I got out and there and suited up, it just felt kind of special being out there for the last time this season. It was just so cool." On his touchdown against Ole Miss... "The touchdown catch - we've repped that play every single day of every single week for like three years. That was like the first time we have actually ran that in a game because of the right coverage to throw the 'Y' the ball. It came up, and I motioned out and I saw them and thought, 'Oh man, this might be good.' It felt really good just getting back and scoring, and then being able to celebrate on the sideline with all the dudes. It was fun."

Zion Logue

0:00 – Jordan Davis and Nolan Smith there last week; your favorite memory at Sanford Stadium? 1:17 – Tennessee's recruiting process of Logue 2:12 – How much does a player like Nazir Stackhouse mean to you? 2:59 – What is it about Georgia’s offensive linemen that is so hard to go against in practice? 3:45 – What does tomorrow look like for you since Kirby Smart said it wasn’t a good practice today? 4:33 – When did you first think Brock Bowers could possibly come back that quickly? 5:09 – Tennessee’s offensive line challenges 5:49 – What was it like having C.J. Allen’s voice being there in place of Jamon Dumas-Johnson? 6:31 – Tennessee’s run game

On the final home game of the season... "Saturday night was very emotional. I dropped a couple tears at different times of the day. The first one was during our religious service, then Sed hit us with it, and then seeing my parents right after the game, and just dapping everybody up. Just embracing all of those guys. Having Nolan [Smith] and Jordan [Davis} back - it was huge. Just to always see those guys, not even in a football setting, but when you see them when they come back to town and sit down to talk with them and ask how it's going at the next level to pick at their brains a little bit. But my favorite memory - probably just dapping everybody up that last time, and just enjoying everybody pregame, during it, actually getting the younger guys playing and going out there to dominate. Just having fun, honestly." On his relationship with Nazir Stackhouse... "That's my dog, man. Just knowing Naz, knowing who he is, knowing what he's overcome over his time of his recruiting process in high school coming to Georgia. A lot of people don't know that Naz has narcolepsy, so he's not allowed to drive. It's hard for him to stay active and awake. Just the daily grind that he goes through just to be a dominant player - I love him, and I tip my hat to him." On the offensive line being nominated for the Joe Moore award... "Well, they should be a three-time Joe Moore winner, so I'm just going to throw that out there. Those guys, they really pride themselves on that. On being the best offensive line in the country, which I believe. Like I said, they're very competitive, a very tight-knit group. They're going to work their tails off every day. They're going to give you everything they have on Saturdays, and I wouldn't rather have a better group of guys on my side."

Tate Ratledge

0:00 – Growing up a Tennessee fan 0:47 – Practice today, and making it better 1:27 – How much do you talk about former teams that you were once fans of 1:59 – How much do you look forward to playing at Neyland Stadium? 2:26 – When did you first notice that Brock Bowers was coming back so quickly? 3:07 – Is it hard keeping the same enthusiasm when you face certain opponents? 3:35 – How do you feel like the transition is going from Coach Monken to Coach Bobo? 4:03 – Why has this offensive line worked well? 4:37 – How do you feel Amarius Mims did last week in his first game back? 4:58 – Mims getting his starting role back 5:30 – Challenges of Tennessee’s defense 5:50 – How much does having crowd noise work? 6:13 – How loud is Carson Beck’s clap and what happens if you don’t hear the snap? 7:00 – How do you defend James Pearce Jr? 7:27 – What are the biggest challenges for an offensive lineman after a big game?

On growing up a Tennessee fan before coming to Georgia… “Growing up, it was my dad’s side of the family that were die hard Tennessee fans, so it’s what I grew up with. I went to a couple of spring games here and there. It was a team of choice around the house, but when the time came that I started getting recruited my dad told me that I had to make my own decision and put everything else aside. My dad told me ‘I’m not going to live my life through you, I’m a huge Tennessee fan but you’re not going to hurt my feelings if you don’t go there’. It just came down to picking what was best for me.”

On how he feels about getting to start a game in Neyland Stadium… “I think part of being a competitor is that it is something you look forward to when you’re going into an amazing environment which almost every SEC team has. It’s basically you against the world in a place like that, and I think that feeling as a competitor is awesome.” On keeping the same level of play each week against good opponents… “I don’t think it’s difficult to keep that same level of play, that’s the standard here. I think everybody knows that, and I think we’re going to always get called out if we don’t uphold that. It’s something we have to fix, and I think we’ll make sure to do that tomorrow.”

Smael Mondon

0:00 – CJ Allen vs. Ole Miss 0:23 – Was Tennessee involved with you in recruiting? 0:41 – How do prepare for Tennessee’s three standout backs? 1:11 – Have you formed any opinions on playing in opposing stadiums? 1:44 – Tennessee's environment 2:20 – CJ Allen-Nakobe Dean comparison 2:59 – How do you deal with facing Tennessee when they may have new receivers? 3:29 – What is nutrition and recovery after playing so many hi-tempo offenses? 4:10 – How does it feel being a leader due to injuries around you at linebacker? 4:57 – What is it like defending Tennessee’s run?