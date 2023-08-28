BROCK BOWERS

0:00 – SEC Media Day experience 0:22 – UT Martin's opposing players 1:04 – Carson Beck's growth 1:40 – Examples of team focus 2:13 – What have you observed of Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard in practice this summer? 2:40 – How Carson Beck is in the huddle? 3:09 – What have you seen from Oscar Delp and Pierce Spurlin since Lawson Luckie's injury? 3:47 – What have you developed more this offseason? 4:23 – How would you like an opportunity to be a running back? 4:52 – Have you noticed this offseason when Oscar Delp has clicked more? 5:30 – Is there a different feel in opening this season with a lesser opponent? 6:03 – Can you still play faster after gaining weight this summer? 6:26 – Playing in the heat as well how do you keep yourself grounded? 7:17 – What makes the allure of players from California to play at Georgia? 7:49 – Where does your work ethic come from? 8:24 – Do you consider yourself a tight end? 8:56 – What is like to play for Coach Todd Hartley?

On the maturity level of this team... "When we were running this summer, there was no one complaining or talking back. Everyone is focused on the goal. We know we have to accomplish and what we have to do to get there." On what aspects of the game he is looking to develop... "I have been working on little parts of my game, just trying to play faster. See stuff before the ball is snapped and see what the defense is doing, all that kind of stuff to play that much faster at a higher level." On the anticipation of opening the season... "It is like the same feel as last year. We are all excited to go out there and hit somebody else and play somebody other than our defense. I am sure the defense feels that way about our offense. We are excited to get the season going against whoever it is. They can line the ball up in the middle of the street, and we will be ready to play."

SEDRICK VAN PRAN

00:00 – What is the identity of the 2023 team? 00:26 – How has the offensive progressed? 1:08 – "Communicating" with Carson Beck 2:02 – Thoughts on the offensive line in 2023 3:08 – Describes Nazir Stackhouse 4:14 – On the GameDay analysts all picking Alabama to win the national title 4:50 – On UT Martin’s No. 1 defensive end Daylon Dotson 5:47 – Being an overall team leader 6:51 – How he can improve in 2023 7:44 – Carson Beck’s comfort level and being a leader 8:38 – On his backups at center; Ernest Greene and Austin Blaske at tackle 9:28 – Honoring Devin Willock and his jersey No. 77 10:17 – Ernest Greene’s strengths

On the identity of the team this season... "Definitely still working, always looking to be better. Very happy with what we've accomplished so far in camp. Really hopeful that this could be a good year for us. Really excited about the progression that some of the young guys are making and really just building the team together but always looking to get better and always looking to improve." On the progress of the offensive line... "I think the biggest would have to be some of the guys that maybe didn't play a lot last year. Watching some of those guys that are sophomores and juniors start to step up and really find their footing and be able to play some really good ball. I'm really excited about those guys. You talk about the Jared Wilson's, the Dylan Fairchild's, the Micah Morris's, even Monroe Freeling and all of those guys. It's really exciting just to see them come and find their footing, it's really amazing.” On working with Carson Beck... "It's obviously a different relationship, everybody's different and everybody has their own unique set of ways they like to do things. With Carson, the biggest thing has just been making sure that we're both seeing things and communicating about it. I think a lot of times on the field, you kind of get into a funk where you may just get caught up in doing your job. I think it's really important to make sure that you're communicating with the guy behind you, or in his case in front of you, to make sure that you're both seeing things. Really familiar with each other. We kind of came in with each other so it's been pretty good. I've really enjoyed it. He jokingly says that we're back reunited so it's really good to have him back there and work with him."

TYKEE SMITH

0:00 – How are you adjusting to your role? 0:22 – How much better do you feel in your role this season? 0:50 – The hurdles you have faced in previous seasons with injuries 1:28 – Do you look at the last few defenses as a standard? 1:58 – What did you take from Javon Bullard from his role at star? 2:37 – What is it like playing with Javon Bullard? 3:10 – What is it like playing against the Georgia offense in practice in how they line up? 3:56 – What kind of role is Mekhi Mews have on this team? 4:19 – Do you ever talk to your former teammates at West Virginia? 4:59 – How often do you talk with Javon Bullard about being on the same page? 5:32 – The one player who could a breakout player this season? 6:05 – Grinding through the heat 6:38 – Challenges of Brock Bowers in practice 7:11 – Is there any disrespect from hearing from GameDay picking Alabama 7:42 – How do see Joenel Aguero progressing? 7:56 – How do messages for the team keep from being stale? 8:38 – Thoughts on Javon Bullard on being a leader